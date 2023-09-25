In Slovakia, presidential elections will be held on September 30, in which, according to opinion polls, the favorite is the Social Democratic Party Smer (Course). According to SME.skthe political force’s rating in polls dated September 15 reaches 19.4%.

The Kyiv-loyal Progressive Slovakia party of the country’s current president Zuzana Caputova is supported by 18.2% of the population, and the EU-oriented Holos party is supported by 15.1%.

The leader of Smer, former Prime Minister Robert Fico, is opposed to providing military assistance to Ukraine and the country’s accession to NATO.

Earlier in the interview Financial Times Fico said that the war in Ukraine began not in 2022, but in 2014, “when Ukrainian Nazis and fascists came to kill Russian people in Donbass.”

Deputy head of Smer Lubos Blaha takes the position that the United States is waging an active proxy war against Russia on the territory of Ukraine, and Moscow is the defender of its history and values.