Markiza: in Slovakia, presidential candidates argued about Ukraine's membership in NATO

Slovak presidential candidate Peter Pellegrini said that Ukraine cannot join NATO. At the same time, his rival, former Foreign Minister of the Republic Ivan Korchok, believes that the alliance will be able to make a decision on this if the country meets the necessary requirements, the TV channel reports Markiza.

“No,” Pellegrini answered harshly to a corresponding question from the moderator of the election debate about Ukraine.

At the same time, Korczok noted that the final decision on this will be made by NATO, and no one else from the outside will interfere in this. He recalled that a promise about this was made back in 2008 by the government of Robert Fico and the President of Slovakia Ivanov Gašparović, “it is necessary to stand behind this.”

Out of nine candidates, Korcok, who received 42.51 percent of the votes, and the head of the Slovak parliament, Pellegrini, who received 37.02 percent of the votes, qualified for the second round of elections for the head of Slovakia.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised that Ukraine would become a full member of the North Atlantic Alliance in the future, but now the country lacks a “clear road map” for joining NATO.

In turn, American professor John Mearsheimer believes that NATO should sever all relations with Ukraine in order to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.