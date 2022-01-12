In Slovakia, a scandal erupted over the fact that the country’s Prosecutor General Maros Zhilinka took part in the celebrations held in Moscow on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the Russian Prosecutor’s Office. Writes about it edition Aktuality.sk.

The Slovak media criticized Zhilinka for being the only European Union (EU) prosecutor general of the country to take part in the celebration despite the fact that Russian prosecutor general Igor Krasnov is included in the EU sanctions list.

Zhilinka on his Facebook page rejected criticism for the trip to Russia and wrote that he rejects such a “black and white vision of the world.” According to him, personal contacts and communication with the heads of foreign partner bodies are necessary and useful to achieve the common goal, which is to protect the rule of law on a global scale.

