In Jannik Sinner’s match against Rune, everyone noticed little Matteo: his mother told his touching story

The images of little Matteo, the 7 year old boy he accompanied Jannik Sinner on the pitch of the Pala Alpitour in Turin in the ATP Finals match against Holger Rune, they moved everyone with their sweetness. The child, although he showed his splendid smile, is fighting a very important battle, the one for his life.

These days Turin, Italy and the entire world of sport are absolutely enraptured by a 22 year old South Tyrolean who is born Jannik Sinner.

The tennis champion is enchanting everyone in the Pala Alpitour of the Piedmontese capital, where the ATP Finalsthe most important tournament of the year on the Master circuit, in which the 8 best tennis players in the world compete.

Thursday evening, after beating the Greek Tsitsipas and Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner also faced and defeated the Norwegian Holger Rune.

What caught the attention, in addition to the master strokes of the 22 year old from South Tyrol, was an image that everyone noticed and that happened before the start of the match.

Upon entering the court, the Italian tennis player was accompanied hand in hand by a wonderful childcheerful, smiling, who while walking admired his idol in ecstasy.

Who was the child who accompanied Jannik Sinner and what is his touching story

That child’s name is Matteo Testai and despite his gorgeous smile, he’s fighting a very tough battle. Her mother told the story, interviewed by The messenger:

He was super excited and the first thing he said to us when we saw each other was: “But was the applause all for Sinner or was some of it for me too? Do you realize that I shook hands with the best in the world?”.

Since he was alone 3 yearssays his mother, Matteo is fighting against a tumor, a chiasmatic gliomawho after years of chemo is now inobservation phase“.

It still is today treated at the Regina Margherita in Turinbut “he is freer and wants to live every moment to the fullest and he needs a lot of socializing, sharing and being with people: breathing life, in short“.

“Animator”, Matteo has always been one, even in the most difficult moments of his very young life. Her mom he said: