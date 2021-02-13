Five people died, another was injured in an accident in Singapore, reports REN TV…

It is clarified that the car rammed the store. The victim was hospitalized. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident. Other details have not yet been provided.

Earlier in Noginsk near Moscow, a bus crashed into a private house, the driver was injured.

In December last year, in the Primorsky Territory, a 43-year-old man driving a Toyota Corolla Fielder drove into the territory of a private house and hit a 73-year-old woman who was on the porch at the time of the accident. She died at the scene.