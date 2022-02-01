Sinaloa.- The Secretary of Health in Sinaloa reported that in the state there are seven people intubated due to the fourth wave of Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant, of which two are minors.

The secretary of health, Hector Melesio Cuén Ojeda, said at the Sinaloa Pediatric Hospital there is three hospitalized children of which two are intubated.

“Yesterday there was one, today there are two. We have the data on how the patients are. Intubated we have seven registered in the Ministry of Health; four in the General Hospital of Los Mochis, one in the General of Guasave, two in the Pediatric of three who are bedridden.

The health official did not give details of the ages and sex of the minors, but reiterated that there are only three who are hospitalized. The pediatric hospital had had a good run in which minors had not been hospitalized for this condition, however since the beginning of the year the children have returned to stay in the hospital.

He commented that there are 67 hospitalized with covid only in the Health Sector, without counting those of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers or private ones.

He explained that in the General Hospital in Los Mochis there are 12 hospitalized and only 4 patients are intubated, in the General Hospital of Mazatlán there are 22 hospitalized and in Culiacán there are two intubated minors.