Sinaloa.- In the state of Sinaloa there are no serious security problems, explained the National President of Canaco, Héctor Tejada Shaar. He also reported that 277 billion pesos cost insecurity in the country during 2020.

How do you work to mitigate the insecurity index?

Work is already under way to consolidate the working groups with the Ministry of the Interior. They stopped for the vacation period, but we hope to resume this Concanaco Servytur project to carry out the work tables in which the entire security cabinet of the federal government will participate, and we will also invite governors and municipal presidents. This will be led by the Regional Vice Presidents.

How much did insecurity cost?

The cost is 277 billion pesos, represents 1.85 of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)it is what insecurity cost in our country in 2020.

We are with the same levels. There are also international problems, for example, the shortage of products.

What are the regions with the most problems?

Where they present us with the greatest problems is the south of our country, in Chiapas, Veracruz, Guerrero and Oaxaca, where there are many highway blockades, many merchandise thefts. There is even a lot of floor collection in all the southern states. In Michoacán we have the problem of the iron blockades, but the governor of Michoacán has just declared that there will no longer be these types of acts, hence the importance of governments.

And in Sinaloa?

In Sinaloa no really serious problems are reported.

What is the spill in this holiday season?

170 billion pesos have been registered at the national level during these holidays. They had a goal of 140 billion pesos, (but) the last day of vacation (which is today) remains to be recorded.

Mexico has been recognized internationally for being a country that has perfectly taken care of sanitary measures. We must protect security because without security we can have nothing.