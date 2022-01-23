The phones track the amount of time the user spends staring at their screen, as well as the time spent on applications.

The first steps to get rid of “phone addiction” is knowing the time you spend on your device, which you can discover by going to the “Settings” menu and then selecting “Digital Wellbeing and Parental Control” for Android phones.

As for iPhone users, they must open the “Settings” menu, then “Screen time,” and then “See all activity.”

It will show a graph of the user’s activity on the phone, the average daily time spent on apps, and the times the phone has been unlocked.

Tightening on phones

However, Apple has put in iPhone phones a feature that will place restrictions on the use of the device except when necessary, and this feature can be activated by following the following:

From the “Settings” menu, select “Screen time”, then “Activate screen time”.

– Choose “Continue” and click “My Phone”.

– Click on “Stop” or “Downtime”, then “Plan” to have the option to choose the desired time.

– You can choose “every day” or “modify days”, and set the start and closing times.

With this feature enabled, only the calls, messages and apps you choose to allow will be available during the downtime.

As for Android phone users, they can do the same according to the following steps:

Go to the “Settings” menu, then “Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls”, and click on the graphic.

– Then choose “Choose a timer”, specify the time you want on any application, and then click “Set”.

The user can also limit “notifications” for applications by following the following:

– “Settings”, then “Notifications”, then “Application Settings”.

Under the “Recent” list will appear the apps that have sent “Notifications”.

– Click “All Applications” to see all programs.

– Choose the applications from which you do not want to receive “notifications”, and select “Stop”.