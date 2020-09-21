In the Simferopol headquarters “Water Volunteers”, 300 volunteers have registered who are ready to deliver drinking water to the townspeople. Most applications come from single seniors.

The head of the Simferopol administration Elena Protsenko announced the registration of volunteers. According to her, 300 people have already expressed a desire to provide assistance to needy citizens. At the moment, the main applications are received for the delivery of drinking bottled water, writes IA “Kryminform”…

Protsenko noted that also in Simferopol, the problem is being solved with the installation of cameras near the reserve tanks with water in residential areas. Seven providers are ready to install video surveillance systems free of charge.

The coordinating headquarters “Water Volunteers” was created by the State Committee for Youth Policy of Crimea on September 10. Volunteers deliver water from storage tanks to the homes of the elderly and people with limited mobility. The committee also called on residents of Simferopol to help neighbors and acquaintances even without registering at the headquarters.

In Crimea, 29 settlements have already switched to hourly water supply and water supply. From September 23, restrictions are expected in the resort town of Alushta and in several villages in the south of Crimea. There will be enough water in the Izobilnenskoye reservoir until December. Reducing the pressure in the systems will save water and save it until April, even in the absence of precipitation.

In early September, an operational headquarters for water supply was established in Crimea in connection with the tense situation in the republic. The main rivers that feed the reservoirs have dried up due to drought and hot weather.

