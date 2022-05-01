It comes to notice, ancon reserves, that de companies primmäie from Silicon Valley have opened a software de translation automatically that either include or zeneise between and seu lengue

An image from Silicon Valley, from whence I started it or project

Zena – Son fæti reservæ, pe oua, donca me perdonian i lettiî if not porriò ëse I specify what so much, but a notaçia a gh’è, a l’è important and a l’è verificâ: the giants from Silicon Valley are apreuvo à investî dexeñe de miggiæa de euro (which for liatri son ninte, if you understand) int’un scistema de traduçion automatic in zeneise.

OR