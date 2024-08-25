“As for the creatures, we’ve made some minor updates. We’ve also replaced and remapped all the enemies from how they were positioned in the original, so everyone can have a new perspective on combat ” lead producer Motoi Okamoto said in an interview with PLAY Magazine.

The Silent Hill 2 remake will not only re-propose Konami’s survival horror with a new graphical look, but will also bring with it a series of changes and improvements aimed at offering a fresh experience in line with today’s standards for both long-time fans and new players. One of the novelties is that the position of every single monster has been changed .

Konami wants to renew the franchise

Likewise, composer Akira Yamaoka confirmed that “all the songs have been reworked from scratch“. Okamoto later added that all these changes were wanted by Konami itself to offer players a high quality Silent Hill and renew the franchise at the same time.

“We are fully aware that Silent Hill 2 holds a special place in the hearts of many people as a memorable and masterpiece,” Okamoto added. “So, by presenting the remake of this game as our first major title, we wanted to demonstrate to all our players, to all the fans, that Konami is serious about renewing the series and that we are capable of delivering a high-quality Silent Hill game.”

We remind you that Silent Hill 2 will be available on PS5 and PC fromOctober 8th. In recent days, creative director Mateusz Lenart talked about the hours of gameplay needed to reach the final credits.