Wendoline Adame

Guanajuato / 02.09.2021 12:04:04

Towards the change of government, in Silao the National Action Party, the current party in power, was ahead of the elected mayor, the Morenoist Carlos García, by launch the call for the citizen committee that will appoint the next controller, so they fear the imposition of a “Carnal Controller”.

“If the public does not participate, we are going to have a comptroller who is someone’s ‘Palero’, we don’t want ‘paleros’, we want a comptroller who does not overlook things and if there is something to point out to point it out and what if there is someone who has to pay, who pays, it is important to have a totally impartial comptroller, “said the mayor-elect.

It is noteworthy that the reform to the Municipal Organic Law of the State of Guanajuato that modified the appointment process for the comptrollers, making the existence of the Citizen Committee mandatory, was given since July 1, 2019 and the PAN administration launched the call just On September 1.

“They had three years to have launched the call and what sounds strange is that they remove it practically at the end of the administration. I hope they give them the times because the convocation speaks of 40 days once published in the official newspaper and forming a citizen council that is endorsed by the citizens is going to be complicated, “he said.

Until the last court issued on August 30 by the Citizen Committee of the State Anticorruption System, only five municipalities in the state had formed their committees; Guanajuato Capital, Jerécuaro, San Diego de la Unión, San Francisco del Rincón and Yuriria are the municipalities that have complied

The Law establishes that the municipal citizen committee will be made up of five citizens with an honorary position, that is, without pay, for a period of 4 years. Applications for members can be by themselves or through higher and higher education institutions, as well as to society organizations in the municipality.

In order to appoint the new controllers, the regulations would have to be reformed, the call to form the municipal citizen committees and integrate them after a specific process of selection of better profiles and compliance with the requirements of the law, and this process takes time that is what no longer has considering the imminent renewal periods ”adds the analysis of the committee.