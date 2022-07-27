Silao, Guanajuato.- In the Camino Real community, in Silao, Guanajuato, a preschool intern was reported as the alleged sexual abuser of six kindergarten girls, without being an educator, a young man who did not have university preparation was named as responsible for a group of preschool boys and girls, mothers of family with daughters in the “José Joaquín Fernández de Lizardi” preschool.

The kindergarten is located in a community of around 250 inhabitants between the communities of San Diego El Grande and Los Álamos. Mothers of families denounced that the scholarship recipient lies about his academic preparation, at first Ernest “N”, He had informed them that he had done teaching work in the Sangre de Cristo community, in the state of Guanajuato.

On June 24, 2022, the first formal complaint was filed with the Public Ministry, by four mothers of underage girls. As a first record, only the statement of a mother was taken, and the data and demand was recorded in the investigation folder with number 70151.

After two more complaints were added, mothers hope that the educational and justice authorities provide the necessary care based on the human rights of children and adolescents. The Secretary of Education of the State of Guanajuatoreported that the fellow Ernesto “N”, has no employment relationship with the secretariat since June 24.

Legal and psychological care has been provided to the mothers of the victims, and to the affected girls, victims of the crime. A scholarship holder joined the kindergarten on July 4 to continue teaching classes. The Secretary of Education of Guanajuato currently has an open investigation for alleged violence sexual.



