Silao, Guanajuato.– In Silao, Guanajuato, a worker pressed by a machine died, he worked in an automotive accessories company, located inside the FIPASI industrial parkon federal highway 45, in the section Silao-Irapuato, this situation is the second that occurs in ten days as an occupational accident in companies of the same branch, in the Silao municipality. The worker was identified as Miguel, 46 years old.

The company has handled the situation with secrecy and no further information has been provided, the event occurred last Thursday between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m., the victim was operating a machine, but it fell on him and tool pressed him in its entirety, causing him to lose his life instantly.

When the colleagues witnessed the situation, they applied the protocol corresponding to emergency cases in the company, the company’s medical personnel confirmed that there was nothing more to do for the victim. The assembler reported the situation to the Emergency Service, 911minutes later paramedics arrived at the company from the Silao Red Cross, who certified Miguel’s death.

We recommend you read:

Experts from the Attorney General of Guanajuatowho began to carry out the first corresponding inquiries and proceeded to transfer the body to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO), for the necropsy of corresponding law.