Human dignity and values ​​went with the war, according to Seydou Zachariah Jalloh. “It transformed people. Today it is difficult to find united families, there are many fled and disappeared, and others have moved to the capital where they live without knowing how to read or write. Sierra Leone in a country where its inhabitants are elderly at forty-five years of age.

Violence and corruption remain as a scourge inherited from the recent past. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission established that intimidation, bad governance, nepotism and the exclusion of youth were the causes of the conflict, situations that persist in contemporary Sierra Leonean life. “The social and economic situation has not changed much”admits Father Peter Konteh, director of Caritas in Freetown and one of the privileged observers of what has happened in the country during the last twenty years. As a founding member of an Interfaith Council, he has promoted the participation of Christians and Muslims in the reconstruction process.

This priest started a clinic for amputees and war wounded who begged and among those that included women forced to be concubines of RUF commanders. As a collaborator of the Spanish NGO Manos Unidas, he has taken part in plans to fight against gender violence, the precariousness of orphaned children, victims of landslides or assistance to patients with Ebola or Covid-19.

As drivers



Those boys drunk with alcohol and power thanks to their AK-47s were included in a demobilization program. “They were disarmed, but their minds were not,” argues Konteh, who claims that most only received brief instruction for six months. Their survival instincts led them to crime, theft or pickpocketing; and today, as adults, many drive commercial bicycles or typical local minibuses, known as ‘pruning-pruning’.

All those who lived through the war do not want to repeat it, but young people, oblivious to its history, share in that universal fascination for violence. 65% of the population is between 15 and 35 years old and constitutes too large a group for a weak labor market.