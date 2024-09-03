Only a few more days to visit the exhibition “Nino Migliori Lumen Fonte Gaia”, at the Magazzini della Corticella del Santa Maria della Scala in Siena. Inaugurated last June 25, the exhibition will end next September 22.

The exhibition, curated by Lucia Simona Pacchierotti in collaboration with the Nino Migliori Foundation of Bologna, displays unpublished works by photographer Nino Migliori dedicated to the sculptural masterpiece by Jacopo della Quercia, in an exhibition itinerary in which the visitor can relate the photographs to the sculptures, as these are located in the rooms adjacent to the Magazzini della Corticella.

“Nino Migliori has created a site-specific project for Siena,” explains Chiara Valdambrini, director of the Fondazione Antico Ospedale Santa Maria della Scala. “The path that will characterize the museum complex’s programming will in fact ensure that the common thread that links the past to the present is never lost, with an eye to the future.”

Since 2006 Migliori has been conducting research on light and matter that consists in photographing sculptural works using, as the only light source, the light that comes from candles. The Lumen project has led Migliori to a series of photographic explorations by “candlelight” of some of the greatest Italian sculptural monuments including the Lamentation over the Dead Christ by Niccolò dell’Arca, the Lions and Metopes of the Cathedral of Modena, the Ilaria del Carretto by Jacopo della Quercia, the Veiled Christ by Giuseppe Sanmartino to finally arrive in Siena, at the Fonte Gaia by Jacopo della Quercia.

Migliori gave his interpretation of the plasticity of Jacopo della Quercia’s sculptures, through his contemporary eye and the use of light. The exhibition is the last stage of a journey that began in March, when the Bolognese master was the guest of honor during the two days of Letture di Fotografia, the event conceived by the Siena Foto Club now in its third edition, held at Santa Maria della Scala.

It is no coincidence that three photographers from the Siena Foto Club took part in the Lumen Fonte Gaia exhibition: Mauro Guerrini, Gianni Lombardini and Carlo Pennatini, who followed Nino Migliori during the set on Fonte Gaia, providing a story-journey of the work by “candlelight”. Their photos accompany those of the master in a ‘backstage’ section, re-proposing the emotional suggestion of the two days of the photographic service.

The exhibition is accompanied by a catalogue published by Immedia Editrice of Arezzo with texts by Giovanni Fiorentino, Monica Maffioli, Lucia Simona Pacchierotti.