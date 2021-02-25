A.he volcano Etna erupted again spectacularly on the Italian island of Sicily. Lava fountains shot up to 500 meters high into the night sky, as the Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology announced on Thursday night.

From the crater on the southeast side, a thick cloud of ash and smoke rose several kilometers into the air. Unlike last week, this outbreak felt a little quieter, said an eyewitness from the city of Catania at the foot of Mount Etna to the German press agency.

It was the sixth eruption in eight days, said the volcanologist Marco Viccaro of the newspaper “Corriere della Sera” (Thursday). For the south-east crater that is a record, so to speak. The volcano had erupted at a similar frequency in another gullet in the past.

Etna is in the east of the island. For the people around the mountain, which is more than 3300 meters high, there is usually no danger from the eruptions. Often afterwards it rains ash from the sky. Most recently, the outbreaks occurred in the evening and at night.