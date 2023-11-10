A class from a school in Messina, and more precisely the Galilei high school in Spadafora, will have to repeat the oral final exam. At the basis of the singular “twist”, some irregularities emerged during an inspection by the regional school office triggered following an appeal lodged by the family of a student against the outcome of the tests. Consequently, all 11 students of the linguistic class at the center of the story were called to compete again with the last and most feared act of the state exam.

In light of what has been discovered, the commission that will verify the preparation of the students has been entirely renewed. Start set for Wednesday 20 September, but new changes are not excluded. The parents of some of the children involved have in fact already announced that they themselves intend to contest the cancellation of the tests held in June. The mayor of Spadafora, Tania Venuto, was shocked to comment on the incident: «It seems like a surreal story to me – she declared –. I know that school because I studied there myself. It has always been considered an excellent institute and I hope that clarity will be clarified on this situation.”