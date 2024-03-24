“112”: in Sheremetyevo, a plane passenger said that there was a bomb in her backpack

At Sheremetyevo International Airport, a plane passenger told the flight attendant that there was a bomb hidden in her backpack. The incident is reported Telegram-channel “112”.

Having boarded an aircraft flying to Yerevan, the woman told an airline employee that a dangerous object was in her hand luggage.

As a result, the flight was delayed. Emergency services are currently on the scene.

On March 23, a traffic jam formed at the entrance to Sheremetyevo amid increased security measures. The Federal Air Transport Agency asked passengers to arrive at Moscow airports in advance.