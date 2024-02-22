Shot: the inspection corridor at Sheremetyevo was cordoned off because of an ashtray in the shape of a grenade

At Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, the security corridor was cordoned off because of an unusual ashtray in the shape of a grenade. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

It is specified that the incident occurred on the evening of February 21 at the entrance to terminal B. Airport security officers stopped a passenger heading to Khanty-Mansiysk. In the bag, the men found a lighter with a grenade-shaped ashtray. Explosive experts called to the scene found that the find was not dangerous.

Earlier, a similar incident with a lighter occurred in Sheremetyevo. It was found in a passenger's backpack in Terminal C. Due to the incident, the entrance to the air harbor was blocked.