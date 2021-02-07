A criminal case was opened over the death of three family members in the town of Shchelkovo near Moscow, the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Moscow region reported.

At about 7 am on February 7, the head of the family contacted the ambulance service. He reported feeling unwell and the smell of gas in the apartment. The doctors who arrived at the place of the call found a man, a woman and their five-year-old son with no signs of life. In addition, their 14-year-old daughter was unconscious.

The victim was hospitalized.

Now investigators and forensic experts are working at the scene. Inspection of the apartment and, in particular, the gas equipment is carried out. It is planned to appoint forensic medical examinations and interrogations of employees of the gas service serving this house.

The criminal case was instituted under Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence to two or more persons”).