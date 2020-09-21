The Supreme Court has said that it is necessary to strike a balance in the matter of the right to protest and the use of the road by the people. There is an imperative of balance in terms of performance and road blockage during this period. There is no fixed policy for the right to display. Any restriction on this may vary from case to case.The Supreme Court has said that the right to protest and the situation of road jams will have to be balanced. We will look into this issue. Demonstrations have the right in parliamentary democracy. It can happen in Parliament and can be on the road but it should be peaceful on the road. The bench, headed by Supreme Court Justice SK Kaul, reserved the judgment, stating that there is a need to balance the right to protest and the right of people to walk on the street.

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court demanding the removal of the protesters at Shaheenbagh and asked to be removed from the road or to shift them there by giving them space to protest elsewhere. Advocate Amit Sahni, who filed an application in the Supreme Court, said that such a demonstration should not be allowed. He said that there has been a blockade in Haryana only yesterday. During this, the Supreme Court said that there is a need to balance the use of Right to Protest and the way of the people. The road was blocked for a long time. And in this case what happened to the rights of road users? Meanwhile, Mahmud Paracha, who intervened on behalf of the protesters, said that universal rule should be followed in the case.

The Supreme Court said that there is no such universal rule. Debates should take place in parliamentary democracy. In the Supreme Court, the Solicitor General said that demonstrating is a fundamental right but also a fair restriction. During a hearing in the Supreme Court on 17 February, the Supreme Court had said that it is a fundamental right of the people to protest but it is a matter of concern to block the public road and a balance is needed.

During the hearing on the petition filed against the public place and street protests in Shaheenbagh, the Supreme Court made the said remarks and asked senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to talk to the protesters in the case. The Supreme Court had said during the hearing of the case that in this way if people protest on the streets, then there will be chaos. Idea is a right to expression in a democracy, but what is the place for it is important. There should be a limit on how one can perform at a public place. The court had asked Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to talk to the protesters and talk about the protest at an alternate venue.