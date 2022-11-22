The head of Sevastopol Razvozhaev reported two downed drones near the Balaklava TPP

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported on his Telegram channel that two drones attempted to attack the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant (TPP) but were shot down.

According to the mayor, the fleet also repelled three drone attacks over the water area today, November 22.

“Emergency services do not record any fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, and there are no casualties either. Now the city is quiet. But all the forces and services are on alert,” Razvozhaev added.

Earlier, the governor said that Sevastopol was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense systems worked, two UAVs were shot down. Before that, there were reports on the network about the possible operation of air defense systems near Evpatoria and in Sevastopol. Eyewitnesses published footage of what happened and reported loud sounds on the peninsula.