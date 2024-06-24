In Sevastopol, the potentially dangerous zone after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is still cordoned off

In Sevastopol, a potentially dangerous zone after a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is still cordoned off, said adviser to the city governor Anastasia Prelovskaya, her comment is published RIA News.

According to her, the beaches were left cordoned off until further notice.

Prelovskaya clarified that as a result of falling fragments of downed missiles, seven fires were recorded in other parts of Sevastopol. “Everyone was quickly localized, some even before the firefighters arrived,” she clarified, adding that no one was injured.

Earlier, a state of emergency was introduced in Sevastopol after the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the city on June 23. One of the rockets exploded over the beach where people were relaxing. According to the latest data, 151 people were injured, four more, including two children, could not be saved.