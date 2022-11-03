In Sevastopol, the owner of the dolphinarium threw his pets into the sea, dolphins may die

In Sevastopol, the owner of the dolphinarium, Vladimir Kalnibolotsky, threw four tame dolphins into the open sea. The incident took place on the beach near Victory Park. On the fact of the incident, the police opened a criminal case under part 1 of article 245 of the Criminal Code (“cruel treatment of animals”).

Dolphins were first spotted by locals

Residents of the city filmed how two of the four animals thrown into the open sea and not adapted to such conditions swim up to the concrete pier. Head of Rosprirodnadzor Svetlana Radionova shared the footage. She said that they would try to catch those animals that washed up on the shore and load them onto special vehicles. The other two will be lured with special signals, as well as tracked by chips implanted under the skin.

Radionova did not rule out that the cause of the incident could be a conflict between two entrepreneurs – the owners of the Sevastopol and Koktebel dolphinariums, and by releasing dolphins into the sea, the owner of the Sevastopol business could simply solve problems with the law.

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev reacted to the incident with dolphins

According to the governor, there is still hope that the dolphins will be saved. He said that the authorities were able to contact the trainer who worked with these animals.

“In the morning she [дрессировщик] together with specialists from Sevprirodnadzor, the Center for Civil Protection of Sevastopol, will go to sea to try to find bottlenose dolphins. There is hope that the dolphins will recognize her,” Razvozhaev said. He clarified that the animal rescue operation began early in the morning on November 3rd.

At this point, the rescuers managed to see only one dolphin in the sea, but the authorities are not sure that they saw a discarded dolphin – it may have been a wild animal.

The head of the region turned to the residents of Sevastopol with a request to help. “If you see dolphins, write comments here under my fasting. We will promptly check these directions, ”Razvozhaev urged.

Rosprirodnadzor corrected the forecast for saving dolphins and assessed the chances of success as low

Svetlana Radionova stated that the hopes of saving at least two of the four dolphins did not come true.

To be honest, the chances are low

Svetlana Radionovahead of Rosprirodnadzor

Radionova noted that the department would insist on initiating a criminal case. She called the act of the owner of the dolphinarium Vladimir Kalnibolotsky wild. At the same time, another expert, Vladimir Burmatov, head of the Duma Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection, said that there were still chances to save the animals. However, he also noted that Kalnibolotsky’s act is a crime that deserves a “very serious investigation.” He doubted that the owner of dolphins deserved to be called a man.

Moreover, the deputy noted that dolphinariums as a phenomenon are just “a cynical, dirty exploitation of highly developed creatures.” Burmatov expressed hope that the parliamentarians would be able to “put an end” to this type of business.

The owner of the dolphinarium explained his act with night vision

In an interview with Podyom, Vladimir Kalnibolotsky said that he threw the animals into the sea after he “dreamed something at night.” He refused to consider his actions unacceptable and argued that all prisoners want to be free.

The owner of the dolphinarium reacted to the initiation of a criminal case with the words “I don’t give a damn” and expressed confidence that everything would be all right with tame dolphins on the high seas.

Everything is fine with them. They are at home Vladimir Kalnibolotskyowner of the Sevastopol Dolphinarium

“It is easier and more peaceful for a convict to live in prison than in the wild—did I understand you correctly?” Kalnibolotsky said. Valentina Gnura, co-founder of the business and co-owner of the dolphins, disagreed with his assessments. She called the actions of her colleague inadequate and declared his insanity.

“This is mental insanity. No one could have imagined that a person who had been working on them for so many years could do such a thing. It’s a disease. This is the act of an insane person.” summed up she, noting that she treated the dolphins as if they were her own children.

As of Thursday, November 3, the rescue operation has been suspended. The head of Sevastopol, Razvozhaev, said that so far it had not been successful, and promised to continue saving animals the next day. However, he said that the authorities are sure that the dolphins are alive.

“Dolphins are definitely alive, no dead mammals have been found at this hour,” he wrote in his Telegram-channel.