Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 03/08/2025



Updated at 6:34 p.m.





A woman has allegedly attacked by your partner In Lanzarote, which seized several stabs, one of them in the neck. The 55 -year -old victim remains in serious condition after being an emergency operated.

The government delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, explained to the media that the woman was stabbed on Friday in Lanzarote allegedly by her partner, and the aggressor has already been arrested after a persecution in which agents of the local and national police participated.

At the moment, the investigation commissioned to the Women’s Attention Unit of the Arrecife police station assesses it as a case of macho violence.

The woman is admitted to the Doctor José Molina Orosa University Hospital, where she arrived with a reserved prognosis.