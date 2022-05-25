Luigi De Siervo, the general manager of Serie A, has spoken about the renewal of the Frenchman with PSG. There were very harsh words from Italy:
“What happened in Paris with Mbappé’s new contract is not good, it is absolute evil. We must be attentive to this.”
“If there are clubs in football that continue to pay such bombastic figures, the system will always remain unsustainable, guided only by the logic of those who have more money, especially for clubs owned by the states and not individual entrepreneurs,” said the director of the Italian league.
From Spain Tebas was already positioned against this movement: “PSG is going to end this year with 650 million euros of wages, with 300 million losses, and is it still going to make a millionaire offer to Mbappé? If we are getting our batteries in Europe with the state clubs and there is an important reform in UEFA in that sense, this cannot be”.
To which Al Khelaifi replied that “I was afraid that Ligue 1 would overtake LaLiga.” “LaLiga is no longer what it was,” added the PSG president. The situation of the state clubs must change radically. The fact that today €80M has to be paid for a player like Tchouameni means that football can only be within the reach of teams like PSG or Manchester City.
