Serbian Interior Ministry: 27,000 people took part in the protests

Between 24,000 and 27,000 people took part in protests against lithium mining in Belgrade, reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia.

The rally itself was peaceful, but after it, demonstrators began to violate public order, the department said in a statement.

“All those who committed criminal acts and misdemeanors will be charged with criminal offences and misdemeanours,” said Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

On the evening of August 10, protesters in Belgrade took to the bridge and blocked traffic on the Budapest-Thessaloniki international highway.

On August 9, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Russia had warned the country’s authorities about mass unrest being prepared in the republic with the aim of a “coup d’etat.”