In Serbia, citizens handed over 100,000 units of illegal weapons and mine-explosive devices in a month and a half. This was announced on June 25 by the President of the Republic Alexander Vučić.

“To date, 100,000 weapons and mine-explosive devices, as well as 4 million pieces of ammunition, have been collected,” the TV channel broadcast R.T.V Pink.

Thus, Vucic commented on the ongoing campaign in Serbia to collect illegal weapons without legal consequences for their owners.

On the morning of May 3, at the Vladislav Rybnikar primary school in the Vrachar district of Belgorod, a seventh-grader opened fire on students and employees of the educational institution. Then nine people died, seven more were injured. The French Foreign Ministry said that a French student was killed during the shooting.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Serbia clarified that the teenager came to school with two pistols, they have a license in the name of his father. The weapon was kept in a safe, it is assumed that the boy knew the code from him.

Later that day, the perpetrator was placed in a psychiatric hospital, his parents were detained. It became known that the shooter will not be prosecuted, as he has not reached the age of 14.

Later, on 5 May, a man opened fire in Mladenovac, killing eight people.

On that day, the Serbian leader instructed the Interior Ministry to disarm the country after the attacks.