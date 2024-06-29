Serbian Interior Ministry: Unknown person wounds policeman near Israeli embassy with crossbow

In Serbia, an unknown person wounded a policeman with a crossbow near the Israeli embassy. This became known from a statement by the country’s Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, published on the official website departments.

“Today at around 11:00 a.m., an unknown person, whose identity is being established, fired a crossbow at a gendarmerie officer who was guarding the Israeli embassy and wounded him in the neck,” the head of the Serbian Interior Ministry said.

The gendarme, born in 1990, used a weapon in self-defense and neutralized the attacker, who did not survive the injury. It is specified that the wounded policeman is conscious. The police officer was taken to the Emergency Center, where he will undergo surgery to remove the arrow from his neck.

Serbian law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the attack on a gendarme.

