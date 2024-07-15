Serbian Interior Ministry: Special Forces Eliminate 89-Year-Old Man Who Shot Two People

The Special Anti-Terrorist Unit (SAJ) has neutralized the 89-year-old shooter, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said.

It is specified that the shooting took place in the village of Topolnica in the Majdanpek municipality in the mountains of eastern Serbia. A quarrel broke out over a fire in the area, as a result of which the suspect shot a married couple with a shotgun and wounded another person. He then disappeared into the forest.

Drones with thermal imaging cameras and a helicopter were used to search for the attacker. Special forces soldiers who arrived at the scene eliminated the shooter.

In 2023, a man shot dead eight people in the Serbian community of Mladenovac, and another 13 were wounded. Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic described the incident in Mladenovac as a terrorist act.