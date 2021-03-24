Unknown persons desecrated a monument to Soviet soldiers in the village of Opornitsa near the Serbian town of Kragujevac. About this on Wednesday, March 24, reported Union of Organizations of Fighters of People’s Liberation Wars (SUBNOR) of Serbia.

“Unknown persons desecrated a memorial plaque to the fighters of the glorious Red Army in the village of Opornitsa near Kragujevac, breaking a five-pointed star on the slab. SUBNOR Kragujevac and Šumadija (a district in the central part of Serbia – Ed.), The Kragujevac Writers’ Society, the “Koma” society and all freedom-loving people committed to anti-fascism and patriotism condemn this vandalism of sick minds who do not value freedom, honor and the dignity of their country and people, ”the publication says.

On December 30, the Eternal Flame was desecrated in Belgrade. The Russian Embassy in Belgrade then said that this was a cynical attempt to put Serbia on a par with some European countries, where the war with monuments to anti-fascists and the rewriting of history became systemic. On January 4, the country’s law enforcement officers detained two young people born in 1998 and 2004. They are also suspected of having previously damaged monuments in Kalemegdan Park, which were covered with graffiti with messages of hatred and intolerance.

In October, a monument to soldiers of the Soviet army was desecrated by vandals in the center of the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. Unknown persons painted black Nazi symbols on the inscription at the base of the stele.