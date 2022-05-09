The moving gesture of the community after the death of the young footballer Dimitri Roveri: in September he would become the father of a boy

The death of Dimitri Roveri shocked the entire community of Quingentole, in the Mantua area. The 28-year-old boy was struck by a sudden illness during a football match in Casalpoglio, a hamlet of Castel Goffredo.

The young man collapsed to the ground and despite the first aid maneuvers and the use of the defibrillator, there was nothing for him to do. Health workers rushed him to the San Raffaele hospital, where he was also subjected to a delicate intervention.

A scene that happened before the eyes of his family. Sister Nicole, president of the team and used to use the defibrillatorimmediately intervened to help her brother, waiting for help.

Dimitri would be became a dad of a boy next September. Partner Sara is pregnant and after the heartbreaking loss of her, there are so many people who are showing her closeness and who want to help her and the future unborn.

In support of that child who will never know his dad, the community has come together to establish one fundraiser on the Gofundme website. This is the moving post that accompanies the online petition:

There is nothing that can fill this void. You suddenly went away while you were running for your greatest passion. Dima, for all the countless times in which you have shown your goodness of soul and your genuineness that distinguished you.This collection is for little Edo, so that one day his mother Sara can make him become a captain like you.

Dimitri Roveri was the captain of his football team and worked in a retirement home not far from his village.

The words of the Mayor for the death of Dimitri Roveri

There are many messages that appeared on the web after the tragedy, from friends and family who wanted to remember him for the last time. The First Citizen of Quingentole also wanted to express the condolences on behalf of the community. The words of Luca Perlari: