In Seoul, at the request of Kyiv, a performance with Bolshoi prima Zakharova was canceled

In Seoul, at the request of Kyiv, the Modanse performance with the Bolshoi Theater prima singer Svetlana Zakharova was canceled. The cancellation notice was published on the Seoul Arts Center website.

It is noted that spectators will be refunded for purchased tickets. The reason given was concern for the safety of spectators and performers.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul announced that the event should be cancelled. The Russian embassy in South Korea expressed the hope that “the Korean authorities will not agree to the demands of the Ukrainians and the Europeans will not refuse the arrival of the Bolshoi Theater and the prima ballerina of the theater Svetlana Zakharova.”