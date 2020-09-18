Khadjou Sambe started surfing at the age of 13 and was the only Senegalese girl to take to the waves on August 31, 2020 on Ngor Island in Dakar. (SADAK SOUICI / LE PICTORIUM / MAXPPP)

In Senegal, surfing is still a sport mainly reserved for men. However, a group of surfers initiated by the first Senegalese professional surfer Khadjou Sambe trains every day in the waves off Dakar. It was not always easy for Khadjou Sambe to be able to surf. When she started at the age of 13, she was the only Senegalese girl to ride the waves. Yet she grew up a few meters from the sea, in the village of Ngor in the heart of Dakar.

These parents still banned him from going surfing for over a year. “It was a little bit complicated at first, she explains. My parents didn’t want me to surf because they have never seen a Senegalese girl who surfs with a lot of people in the water. They were afraid that something was going to happen to me, and little by little it started to change. So far, they encourage me a lot more than everyone else. ” By dint of courage and determination, Khadjou Sambe had become a teacher in a surf school in Dakar and at the same time, she continued to train alone on the spot in front of her home.

Khadjou Sambe was spotted by American Rhonda Harper, founder of “Black girls surfing“, a school which campaigns for black women to be better represented in competitive surfing. In 2018, the young Senegalese then spent a year in California, sponsored by” Black Girls surf “. Since then, an antenna of this surf school was created in Dakar.

A pride for Khadjou Sambe: “Even at first with the girls, they heard things. They were told to stop surfing. So I told them to cover their ears, look ahead and follow their dream. If they listen, it doesn’t. ‘There is nothing going forward. Why not go surfing as a Senegalese, as a girl, as a black and as an African. “

Stuck in Senegal since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Californian Rhonda Harper has decided to take charge of the daily training of these young women, between surfing sessions and bodybuilding sessions. The objective is to give them a structure and to professionalize them. “Khadjou was a dynamic surfer when I first met her but she had to be framed in a structure, says Rhonda Harper. Coaching someone who has been lonely like she has been for so long and trying to reprogram their brain to technique is difficult. ”

“The school in Dakar is a real competition training camp, continues the Californian. As a coach, I want to see indigenous peoples participate in the Olympics as much as others. This is why I am staying attentive to find out which African girl will end up at the Olympics. ” Khadjou Sambe therefore has only one dream in mind: to participate in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Read also