Mexico City.- The United Commissions for Labor and Social Welfare, and Second Legislative Studies of the Senate of the Republic, approved the opinion that allows the extension to 12 days vacation for one year worked.

The opinion of “dignified vacations” was reviewed by the legislators and approved to proceed to its evaluation by the plenary session of the Senate.

“The opinion of the United Commissions for Labor and Social Welfare, and Second Legislative Studies, is declared approved, in the positive sense, remitted in the draft with a decree project that reforms articles 76 and 78 of the Federal Labor Law in matters of dignified vacations”, declared Senator Napoleón Gómez Urrutia.

In this sense, the Senator Gomez Urrutia indicated that the opinion will be rotated to the Legislative Committee for its corresponding legislative processing.

Deputies approve opinion

On December 9, the Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved the decent vacation reform with 12 continuous days for workers in Mexico after their first year of service, after modifying the opinion that had reduced the period to 6 continuous days.

With 476 votes in favor and none against, the deputies approved the changes to article 78 of the Federal Labor Lawguaranteeing a period of 12 continuous days of paid vacations in the first working year.

Workers may decide whether to take only 6 days off continuously and the other 6 days in the manner they wish and agree with their employer, or take the entire period continuously, according to the new modifications to the ruling.

When presenting the addendum to the minutes, the president of the Labor Commission, the Morenista Manuel Baldenebro, acknowledged that the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies had different visions on the subject, but they managed to reach a point of agreement by listening to all voices, including those of workers, unions and business organizations.