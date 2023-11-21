– Friendliness, you would like to hear someone tell you in our Arab world that he does not know, or does not have full knowledge, or is not familiar with the subject, or refers you to a third party that is good and beneficial. The Arab usually wants to settle it at that moment, even if the information is mined, and he does not like to go out of the way. The subject is empty-handed, and if you blame him after he gave you wrong information, rely on his linguistic inventory: O my brother, great is he who does not forget, or that phrase that he believes will support his mistake and ignorance and will make him praise the people once again: This means our mistake in the Qur’an!

In commercial dealings, Arabs mix things up as if the proverb applies to them. We do not know who applied it to them. Are they enemies of the Arabs or the Arabs themselves? Which came as a positive characteristic of them because they were the ones who knew all kinds of soap, as well as perfumes, so they made all kinds of soap from nature, and they transported it to Spain, and Europe recognized it later, so they said: “It is all soap among the Arabs” in the positive sense, but with time it turned into a negative meaning, as they mix things. Things are often the same with them, so we tend toward the negative meaning of the proverb. Otherwise, what is the income of the merchant’s young sons, some of whom are still in the early stages of breastfeeding, in his commercial business in marketing aluminum and ready-mixed concrete, when he swears on his sons’ lives to prevent fraud and fraud in the market? The alliance and “The Life of My Son Munir” have nothing to do with landfill operations, renting bulldozers, and laughing at an employee who barely understands the contracting process, as he was forced to finish building his “villa” within the limits of the housing loan, and the trembling of someone setting him up or cheating him by offering his son’s head as an offering to that block does not increase. The poor man does not know that the contractor’s son is called “Munir” or that he even has a son, and sometimes the Arab gets lost in the matter and swears more on his children’s heads, another oath, on my honor and on the honor of my children. The important thing is who hears that thing, so wash your hands. You will be bankrupt in all matters, and you No courts, no labor disputes, and no requirements of some lawyers who look like scrap dealers!

– Many Arabs do not accept compromise solutions, and do not recognize them as points of intersection that can be shared with others. The shepherd does not die, and the sheep do not perish. They are the ones who raised that slogan since the beginning of pre-Islamic times. They either have the chest to the exclusion of the worlds or the grave, or the camel trots or puddles. Either stick or drink, you camel. You do not know a real reason for the Arabs to take that extreme position on matters, even in their spoken proverbs, “You stain him, you break his brain.” They do not accept even permanent disabilities, and another proverb they use in which there is a lot of transgression, And the inhumane view, which involves tyranny and injustice towards the other, the oppressed. “The blind man is his medicine, you are no better than his Lord,” and we have proverbs in the Arab world, most of which serve the situation and the position of the Arab who is ready for the forefront or grave!