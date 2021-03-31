Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with the permanent delegates of African countries to the United Nations to provide an overview of the objectives of the UAE’s membership in the Security Council for the period 2022-2023, as the meeting constituted a very important element in the field of strengthening cooperation between the UAE and African countries. Wider range.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, participated in the meeting.

Her Excellency highlighted the historical relationship of the UAE with the African continent, saying: “Since its establishment 49 years ago, the UAE has sought to strengthen political relations and strengthen economic cooperation with African countries, as this strong relationship between the UAE and the African region has been embodied in our various partnerships and development projects.” .

Her Excellency affirmed the UAE’s commitment to cooperating with African countries during the Security Council’s deliberations, given that African issues constitute the majority of the Council’s agenda.

Her Excellency also gave a presentation on the four pillars of the UAE’s campaign for membership in the Security Council, which includes seeking to ensure peace, stimulate innovation, promote inclusiveness, and build resilience, and she cited concrete ways of cooperation with African countries in these areas, highlighting the importance that the State attaches to The UAE for regional cooperation and ensuring that the Security Council works closely with the African Union, in addition to other organizations in Africa.

It is worth noting that the UAE is a candidate for the Arab seat in the Security Council for the period 2022-2023, and elections will be held on June 11, 2021, and the country received the recommendations of the Arab League in 2012 and the Asia-Pacific Group in 2020, and it has previously served as a member of the Security Council. In the period 1986-1987.