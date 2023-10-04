Collegiate approved proposal that limits monocratic decisions and restricts deadlines for requesting a review

The CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) approved this Wednesday (4.Oct) ​​a proposal that limits monocratic decisions and requests for review (extra period) in the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The session lasted about 40 seconds.

A PEC 8/2021presented by Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), had a favorable vote from the rapporteur, senator Amin Esperidião (PP-SC), and now goes to the Senate plenary.

A monocratic decision is one made by just one magistrate — as opposed to a collegial decision, which is taken by a group of magistrates. The PEC prohibits the granting of a monocratic decision that suspends the effectiveness of a law or normative act with general effect or that suspends acts of the presidents of the Republic, the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies or Congress.

In the case of a request made during the Judiciary’s recess that implies the suspension of the effectiveness of a law or normative act, it will be allowed to grant a monocratic decision in cases of serious urgency or risk of irreparable damage.

The court, however, must judge this case within 30 days after the resumption of work, otherwise the decision will lose its effectiveness.

Processes in the STF that request the suspension of the processing of legislative proposals or that may affect public policies or create expenses for any Branch will also be subject to these same rules.

The PEC establishes that when precautionary decisions are granted — that is, decisions taken as a precaution, to ensure certain effects of a final decision or to prevent acts that harm it — in actions that request a declaration of unconstitutionality of a law or act, or question non-compliance with fundamental precept, the merits of the action must be judged within six months. After this period, it will have priority on the agenda over other processes.

View Requests

The PEC also establishes that visa requests must be granted collectively and for a maximum period of 6 months. A second deadline may be granted collectively, but limited to 3 months. After this deadline, the case will be included with priority in the judgment agenda.

Today, in the Judiciary, each minister can request a review individually, without a specific deadline, which allows successive requests for an indefinite period.

The proposal rescues the text approved by the CCJ for the PEC 82/2019, also by senator Oriovisto Guimarães. This proposal ended up being rejected by the Senate plenary in September 2019.

In justifying the new proposal, Oriovisto presents figures from a study according to which, between 2012 and 2016, the STF would have taken 883 monocratic precautionary decisions, on average, eighty decisions per minister. The study indicates that the final judgment of these decisions took an average of two years between 2007 and 2016. This large number of monocratic precautionary decisions, in the view of the author of the PEC, ends up anticipating final decisions and generating legal uncertainty.

“The risks to the separation of Powers and the Rule of Law are enormous, caused by thoughtless activism, by an erratic stance, unaware of limits and, above all, by actions that violate the principle of collegiality verified in the STF”, says Oriovisto in justifying the proposal.

In favor of the proposal, Esperidião Amin states, in the report, that “the monocratic decision stopped being the exception and became present in almost all of the STF’s judgments”. He also states that the concern with this type of decision has no ideological bias, since similar proposals have already been presented by parliamentarians from other parties.

With information from Senate Agency.