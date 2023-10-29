On a stretch of road leading up to the Ivan Miloš winery on the Pelješac peninsula, vines spill out onto the asphalt. Later, the winemaker will clarify that these vines are not his. It is not weird. Here, more and less people have a few hectares, although the world has recently turned its gaze to the region in search of its wine trail.

Croatia is one of the territories of the former Yugoslavia that has quickly shed the shadow of its past. Independent after the war of the nineties that left 20,000 dead, the Balkan country has taken advantage of the attraction of a coast that places it on a par with other Mediterranean destinations, even more so since its entry into the European Union a decade ago. The Serie Game of Thronespartially filmed in the walled city of Dubrovnik, turned the ancient republic of Ragusa into a postcard tourism fetish, while other areas of the Dalmatian coast did not achieve – and perhaps did not seek – the same kind of enthusiasm.

One of them is the Pelješac peninsula, a limestone mountain range in the Dubrovnik-Neretva county itself. On these slopes is the Miloš Winery, known for being one of the oldest in the area. The winery, a white building with a minimalist tasting room and stone cellars that store century-old boots, produces various types of wine, but is distinguished for its reds made from the Plavac Mali variety. “It is a local grape with a very thick skin. It gives us a wine with many aromas and that ages very well,” explains Ivan Miloš, who adds: “on the peninsula, 90% of the wines are made with this variety. However, in the rest of Croatia whites predominate.”

To taste its wine, you need to visit the country or be very lucky. Like its neighboring wineries, Miloš exports little. “We have about fifteen hectares. We are a small country, maybe there are 20,000 hectares. “We produce around 2% of what countries like France produce per year,” he details.

Ivan Miloš says that his family arrived in the area several centuries ago. However, for a few decades he has dedicated himself to grapes with aspirations. “In Yugoslavia there was a large wine cooperative where all the families in the area sold at a stipulated price. In the eighties, more liberal times arrived and many families set up private wineries, including my father.” A bet that would take flight after the war.

The years of socialist Yugoslavia comprised one of the many episodes that redrawn the Adriatic map. The most troubled left their mark on the ancient city-state of Ragusa—now Dubrovnik—whose charm needs no more lines than those already written. It was Roman, and was disputed by Venetians and Genoese. It paid tribute to the Ottoman Empire, was part of the Austrian Empire, later the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and of the interwar states. Due to territorial disputes, the only entrance to the sea that belongs to neighboring Bosnia is located on a strip that cuts the Croatian coast. For this reason, the Pelješac Bridge was inaugurated in 2022, linking Dubrovnik and the rest of the country. It is now possible to follow the coast without crossing several border posts.

Tourists walk along the walls of Ston. DENIS LOVROVIC (AFP / Getty Image

The island of Korčula is also located in Dubrovnik-Neretva County. Every hour, a ferry departs from the village of Orebić and glides along the calm waters of the Pelješac canal, overlooking its tree groves, to the port of Domince. From here, cars and buses leave for the fortified city, the main attraction of the island of the same name.

Korčula preserves the mystique of having witnessed the Venetian defeat in 1298, as well as having been a summer refuge for the Yugoslav intellectuals of the Praxis school. One can get entangled in its history, visit the Cathedral of San Marcos, skirt its fortress or walk through an old town with stepped streets and stone houses. To discover its wine wealth, however, the best options are to visit the town of Lumbarda, surrounded by vineyards, and the town of Smokvica, where the Black Island winery, one of the largest producers in the area, is located.

“The Romans called the island Corcyra Nigra, since the forests at that time were very dark, so we are the black island of white wine,” says winemaker Igor Radovanović, a member of the winery. Korčula is home to the Pošip variety, native to the island, and Grk. “The power of this soil allows the plants to be without water during the summer months, so we produce a very fresh and aromatic white wine,” says Radovanović.

Image of the Black Island Winery, in Croatia, in 2020. Domagoj Miletic

The winery, where they carry out their tastings, is located on one of the former sites of the Jedinstvo agricultural cooperative from the socialist era, but its journey began in 2018. Despite its brief existence, its star wine, Mrga Victa, is already has been recognized with several Decanter World Wines awards.

Although he is not the owner of the winery, Radovanović is dedicated to wine through family ancestry. “From the moment we were born we spent the day among the vineyards,” he laughs. “When you are from here you don’t have many options: either you go to the sea, or tourism, or work in the vineyards,” he details. The winemaker acknowledges that outside interest is growing, but warns: “it is a very expensive production and working in the vineyard is hard.” Even so, “in Smokvica you can find twenty-five producers who do everything themselves.”

“The most interesting thing for the wine world is that our indigenous varieties are known as something a little different than what people are used to. “Not everything is Chardonnay and Sauvignon,” says Radovanović. In the words of Miloš: “People don’t know much about the history of Croatia. Think that we started producing wine twenty years ago, and not hundreds, if not thousands, ago. Many of those who come to visit do not go to a wine country, something that is also positive because they are surprised.”

The Milos winery in Ponikve in Peljesac produces wines of the Plavac mali and Rukatac varieties. Tom Dubravec (CROPIX / Miloš Winery) (CROPIX)

Dalmatia is valued for its beaches, and between drinks it would be unforgivable not to drop by one of them, such as the Konavle, where the dry whites made with Malvasía also stand out. A less obvious corner is Ston, notable for its wall nestled in the mountain, as well as the oyster beds of Malistonski Bay. In any case, to sublimate the trip, it is advisable to wait for sunset in Korčula or Orebić, and watch the day fade over the Adriatic from the ferry that links the island and the peninsula.

