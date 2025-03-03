Animal abandonment is one of the big problems that our country faces. Despite the efforts of animal associations and protectors for giving visibility to the hundreds of thousands of dogs and cats living in shelters throughout Spain, animals continue to enter and continue endless work of volunteers and workers for offering the hairy this temporary home until your definitive family finds.

When An animal enters an animal shelter does it under different circumstances: There are those who come rescued, others are abandoned at the door of the protector and others are ceded by their own families that, for the reasons, have decided not to take care of their four -legged partner.

For this same reason, the profiles of dogs and cats that we can find in the animal protection centers are very numerous. Some of them, for that “backpack” that they carry behind them, do not attract the attention of the possible adopters and They live in the center for a long time.

It is for this reason that it is important to also provide them with the best possible life in the protectors, because you know when an animal enters, but not when it will come out. Ana Martínez, who manages the Center for Domestic Animals of Penedès (Caad Penedès), He tells us why they are considered a good example in terms of management and the promotion of their animals (whose majority is adopted).

Welfare as a pillar to enhance adoption

Martínez considers that a fundamental part to ensure that the animals of a shelter adopted is to promote their well -being. “If you do not take into account, animals in our charge or do not adapt to life in the shelter or even get sick due to The ravages caused by chronic stress “he explains. “All this assumes that the stay of an animal is extended months or even years without leaving the adopted center, a vicious circle that undermines the health and emotional balance of any living being.”

“For this reason, the basic standards of care animals of shelters must know them all the staff of the center, from the veterinarian, the caregiver, administrative or the public employee,” he defends. “Know and apply measures to respect the basic requirements of well -being of dogs and cats They will cause their time to stay in the shelters“

The manager of the Caad de Penedès ensures that, applying these principles, the quality of life of the animals that have to remain (even for a short period of time), in a reception center is increased. “Sometimes It may seem that basic needs require large investments, But a cat can leave its catatonic state of fear if you give it a simple cardboard box, “he exemplifies.” Or in the case of dogs, something as basic as preventing the cages from being faced by putting a simple visual barrier to avoid frustration and chronic stress that this generates. “

We take care of animals subject to living conditions that, no matter how much we strive, are stressful and immunosuppressive

Food is another fundamental part when providing well -being to dogs and cats living in an animal shelter, something that in many occasions is an important expense. “Dogs and cats under our care are fed With feed and wet food that meets minimum quality requirements established through a public tender, “says Martínez.

“These technical requirements have been developed to allow quality feeding, taking into account that we take care of animals undergoing living conditions that, no matter how much we strive, are stressful and immunosuppressive“, he regrets.” A cage, even if you have one gold bars, it is still a cage. “

Due to these conditions, the center also has special food to meet the special needs of each individual: As feed for animals as liver problems, kidney or obesity. “In the case of cats it is very important to offer you canned moist food daily, in addition to being an indicator of possible diseases or depression,” adds Martínez.





Avoiding behavioral problems

For most individuals who live in an animal shelter, this place represents An inexhaustible source of stressful stimuli. “There is a lot of noise, unknown smells, unpredictability of schedules to eat, lack of contact and human caresses, lack of mental stimulation …”, enumerates Martínez.

“In the case of dogs, It is highly recommended that they live in social groups To meet one of the requirements recommended by the care animals of refuge animals: that they can carry out typical behaviors of their species, “he explains.” If they are lodged individually, we can run the risk that these dogs forget their status as sociable animals with other partners of species, something that will very negatively condition their adoption. ”

It is precisely for this reason that the manager of the reception center considers necessary Know the temperament and character of each animal. “To be able to introduce it with couples or compatible groups, always respecting an initial period of adaptation to the shelter,” he says.

“Unfortunately, There are cases in which this coexistence is not possible, Dogs that have lived previous conditioning experiences or canids that carry out a protection of difficult handling resources in a shelter, “he explains.” The unpredictability and stress that generates life in the center can lead to overprotection ducts. “

Domestic animal reception center Penedès. Caad Penedès

Of course, identifying problems and making sure that coexistence is good for dogs and cats is essential for the environment to be safe for animals. Therefore, Martínez considers that the professionalization of the caregiver and volunteer of a center is basic: “Good intentions fall short, Although the motivation for animal welfare and for taking part in the common mission of the center, if they are very important. “

“One of the differential aspects of shelter medicine is that every day hundreds of animals are under your care, therefore, the functions of detection of sick animals or conflicts between animals to the caregiver must be delegated,” he says. “In order to carry out this detection, they must be formed in canine and feline language, basic health aspects, daily handling of animals … Aspects that must be collected in operating protocols that all personnel must know and apply. “





Good management facilitates adoptions

For Martínez there are Three basic requirements to carry out a good management of a reception center: The existence of trained and qualified personnel for the management of the center, a design of the same that confers animal welfare covering all the needs of the canine and feline population that can house and have a deep study of the population statistics in terms of animal abandonment in the territory to be covered (to submit them to a continuous analysis, which will allow establishing changes in the strategies and policies of the refuge to positively impact on the number of adoptions and abandonment in that population).

“In order to design and carry out these strategies, it is essential that the management of the refuge is at the hands of people trained and specialized in shelter medicine,” Martínez insists. “I have seen centers led by retired people, without any formation related to animals, whose decision weight is even greater than that of a veterinary professional and I think this is very serious and It does not allow to professionalize a sector that cries out, since in their hands are the lives of many animals. “

In the end, Caad de Penedès manager defends that the general welfare of the shelter can assume that a dog or cat is adopted in days instead of waiting for years or even dying in a cage without that second chance.

What we really should avoid is that so many thousands of animals enter the center year after year

“If you want to adopt an animal, You’re going to lean for a happy, clean, healthy dog ​​that moves your tail And I steal your look or by a chubby cat that when you enter the trigger you screw your legs or get into your bag, “he says.” That is why the host centers should not be a simple warehouse of abandoned animals. “

Martínez recalls that, in any case, adoption is still a patch to the big problem of existing abandonment. “What really We must avoid is that so many thousands of animals enter the center year After year “, advocate.

“If there was a condition in humans that produced so many deaths and suffering, surely the cure would have already been found“, defends.” That this is a mature society that respects animals and treats them as they deserve, not being abandoned to any setback (such as changing home, having a baby, behavioral problems, divorcing, or simply because I have already lost interest in having it). “