Cadiz From a beach bar in Cádiz, we try to respond from the sand to what sanchismo consists of. Precisely, in Andalusia, considered in the past a stronghold of the PSOE, but which has consolidated its turn to the right with Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla at the head of the Junta. The community is also where Sánchez goes on vacation.

Sanchismo according to Pedro Sánchez, the protagonist, “is a sum of lies, manipulations and evil.” According to Alberto Núñez Feijoo, the propagandist, “is doing politics with division and breaking into blocks.” And according to Ana María, sitting under the umbrella with her legs in the sun “it’s a mixed sandwich but with more things”.

in the beach bar the jar from the Victoria beach in Cádiz, the beers come out of the bar in the hands of waiters who have a phrase for each client: “Ma’am, I didn’t know this son”, “shall I bring you yesterday’s wine, gentleman?” , “Is this couple in love going to eat something…?”.

The bride and groom at the table in the back share some potatoes seasoning, “but without mayonnaise, that’s an invention from Madrid”, scolds the waiter. The couple don’t mind talking about politics, but they shrug when they hear the word sanchismo. A few meters from the table, three coworkers talk naturally about Sumar, Feijoó and the possible arrival of Vox after a black rice. But they make a “you said we were going to talk about serious things” face when they hear about sanchismo.

Atmosphere on a beach in Cádiz alvaro garcia Elena Garrido at the El Potito beach bar in Cádiz. alvaro garcia Sunset on the beach of La Caleta in Cádiz. alvaro garcia Ana María Baizán, on the beach of La Caleta in Cádiz. alvaro garcia

Carlota Martínez and her six friends from Barcelona celebrate the 27th birthday of one of them 1,100 kilometers from home. Sunglasses, swimsuits, salt, creams, flip flops and shots to brighten up four days away from the consultancy. Of all the topics that the group exchanges over several hours of food, none of them have to do with the elections. Until the subject appears. “I hesitate between the useful and the useless vote. The useless vote is for ERC, which is who I have voted for before, and the useful one for the PSOE, to try to stop the right, ”she explains. Carlota is scared by the coming to power of the PP and Vox. “Not only because of the implications it has for Catalonia,” she says, “but because of what it scares in terms of human rights, policies related to women and freedoms in general,” she says before facing the camera. Alvaro Garcia.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

—What do you think of sanchismo?

-The fact that?

Where half an hour ago there was a birthday, now there are Elena Garrido (71 years old) and her sister Carmen (69), who have arrived from Seville to spend a few days together in Cádiz. With the sunglasses, the hat and the pareo, both could be part of a painting by Sorolla from which they have left to rest for a while. They are clear that they will vote for the PP and they speak with such passion about the elections that they have already bought the train tickets to get to vote on Sunday 23-J. Although they have not stopped looking at their iPad, in front of the blue of the Atlantic the gatherings, the rallies and the banners have a different tone: “I do not like that any party makes it feel in each election that if the other wins the apocalypse arrives. I also don’t like that they say that the PP is Vox or that the PSOE is Bildu”, says Elena.

—sanchismo?

“Boy, you’re going to look bitter. Eat the rice, it’s getting cold.

Ana María Baizán (52), raised in Cádiz, prefers to come to La Caleta beach to spend the afternoon because there is no need to pay “and there is less nonsense”. So without dropping a penny, she ends the afternoon with the 1926 Spa behind her and her spectacular sunset in front of her.

—Sanchismo?

—I don’t know, he answers, it will be a mixed sandwich with things.

-he sansismo? —Repeats the friend—He must be a saint who liked himself a lot —she says between laughs.

Ana María, who goes down every day with her chair and her sandwich to talk to the wives at the “meeting”, is clear that she will vote for the PSOE because it is a more egalitarian party. “Because the PP gets everything, but the PSOE at least lets you lick the remains,” she says. “Pedro Sánchez has had everything against him: a pandemic, Putin’s deaths and a volcano…”, she says. “And on top of that, businessmen have taken the opportunity to raise prices and everything is very expensive.”

—Have you felt the rise in the supermarket a lot?

“Everything is so expensive that I even buy pads without wings to save,” he says, as if he were making jokes.

—What do you think of Pedro Sánchez?

—To lick your fingers.

“Ana Maria, how old are you?”

-fifty.

“Well, she’s 52,” her friend jumps out, unable to resist. “But of course, she doesn’t lie, she changes her mind.”

And they’re both laughing so hard they’re about to fall off their chairs. Like mayonnaise on potatoes, sanchismo in La Caleta is an invention of Madrid.

More information

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaperwith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.