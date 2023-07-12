1. Villalgordo del Júcar (Albacete) Castilla-La Mancha is the only community that has revalidated the PSOE government with an absolute majority, headed by Emiliano García-Page. But in Villalgordo del Júcar, the vote is beginning to move and not always in the direction indicated by the polls. In this small town of 1,000 inhabitants in the north of the province of Albacete we began the trip.

On the walls of the Pepe bar, in Villalgordo del Júcar, in the province of Albacete, there are posters and flags of Atlético de Madrid, press clippings about the last snowfall and a sentence written on a tile: “Local hours: we open when we come and close when we leave”. Tortilla skewers, portions of torreznos, and snails look at me over the bar. The TVE newscast plays in the background when the man next to me asks the waiter for a beer.

— No, better change it to a summer tinto.

— With Homemade or with lemon?

“It doesn’t matter,” he replies.

I continue to run my finger through my phone when the man at the bar sits down at a table, takes the menu of the day and orders the first course.

— I’m going to want gazpacho.

— Marching the gazpacho!

“Well, no,” he says, “better the stew.”

As if it were a spy movie, I look up from my mobile, turn my head and see Antonio, 78 years old, toothpick in his mouth, pensioner and expanseer about to eat. I just found my man.

According to the RAE, an undecided “is one who lacks firmness or security.” According to political science, they are those people who, “with the intention of going to the polls, have not decided on the direction of their vote at the time of the survey, or refuse to talk about it.”

The latest CIS survey says that almost 8.5 million Spaniards (22.8%) decide their vote during the electoral campaign. Some 2.5 million (6.4%) did so the day before and more than two million people chose at the ballot box. According to the CIS, left-wing voters are the ones who doubt the most. Almost four out of 10 do not know whether to vote for the PSOE or Sumar, two out of 10 doubt between the PP and Vox ballots, and one in 10 between the PSOE and the PP.

Without moving from the bar, I just found one of these undecided. “They all make me tired, always attacking each other,” he says, pointing to the television. “They make me tense and politics neither gives me nor takes away from me. In the end, they are all the same.”

— But menestra and gazpacho taste different.

“It’s just that I ate gazpacho yesterday and I don’t want to repeat it,” he replies.

With these words and studies on yeast, cooking times and fermentation, Antonio has just designed an electoral campaign.

For psychologists, “indecision is the difficulty in choosing between two or more alternatives that are relevant to a person’s functionality.” “Behind indecision there is a loss of basic trust that leads us to permanently question the soundness of our decisions. It is associated with a feeling of insecurity, excessive self-demand and a lack of clarity in the approach to situations”, says Dr. Manuel Escudero, who has a center in Madrid to treat indecision when it reaches pathological levels.

The bad thing about an undecided is that his life continues beyond the ballot, so after a fruitful conversation about the reasons for doubting, it’s time for the photo. Initially, Antonio agrees to pose in front of Jaime Villanueva’s camera. Then he remains silent, hesitates, turns around on himself, says that he doesn’t want photos and disappears through the streets of a deserted town at 35 degree temperatures.

Exterior of Pepe coffee bar, in Villalgordo del Júcar. Jaime Villanueva Interior of the bar. Jaime Villanueva

According to the CIS, three out of 10 Spaniards doubt who to vote for, so in a bar with 12 people I find Sandra Marín, 42, the second undecided behind the bar. “Vote, of course I’m going to vote, because that way I can complain, but no one convinces me,” she says.

— What is the most important thing about a candidate?

“The charisma,” he answers. — “I like Pedro Sánchez and he has done good things, but he lies a lot. Feijóo is the most boring man in the world and Abascal has ideas with which I agree and in others he is very radical. I am hesitating between the PSOE and Vox ”, he says, driving any pollster crazy. “Here in Castilla la Mancha, the PSOE is doing well and I have voted for the Socialists all my life, but Vox says things that I like. They have realized that we are very burned ”.

— When you changed the color of the wall in your house, did you also hesitate so much?

“A lot,” he answers between laughs.

During the next few days we will look for the 22.8% of voters who are still undecided and who could tip the balance of the elections. Less than two weeks away, they are the leading political force in the country, with eight million supporters, one million more than Pedro Sánchez in 2019, who obtained less than seven million votes. We will look for some of them in a beach bar in Cádiz, a bingo hall in Torrevieja, the Sierra de Granada, a square in Ourense, a monastery in La Rioja, a town in Huesca, an independence center in Catalonia or a market in Madrid. Beyond the candidates, what is on the mind of those who decide their vote when they get to the ballot box? Are the programs important? What makes them opt for one or the other? Is it perhaps the hairstyle of the candidates, the ballot design or a friend’s comment? In times of certainties, doubting, is it a symptom of intelligence or pathology? In the last installment of the 10 publications, we will talk to each protagonist again to see how his vote has evolved. Or not.

