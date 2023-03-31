One day after the statement from the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (BC) reaffirmed that interest rates in Brazil will remain high for longer, the Ibovespa, the main stock exchange index (B3), recorded its lowest point for the year, 97,926 points, at the close of the 23rd. At this level, the indicator was 25% below the historic high of 130,776 points, observed on June 7, 2021, a sign that the bear market dominates the local stock market. Although the bear represents the stock market’s low period, at the same time, according to specialists consulted by DINHEIRO, it is also the symbol for the opportunity to buy shares clearly at a discount for the long-term horizon.

In the accounts of Vitor Carettoni, director of the variable income desk at Lifetime Investimentos, the multiples are at 6.2 times the projected price-earnings ratio for the next 12 months, at the lowest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis. take Petrobras and Vale out of the account, the ratio is eight times price/earnings. This is low by international standards,” he said.

In the opinion of stock manager and partner at 3R Investimentos, Rodrigo Boselli, the Stock Exchange has been in place for four years (see chart). “If you consider inflation, the return is negative,” he said. He explains that the market looks at expectations, sees high interest rates and discounts stock prices at present value. “The market is always bipolar: when it goes down, it exaggerates, and when it goes up, it exaggerates too,” he said. In their accounts, the price/earnings multiple is seven times. “A very low threshold.”

For XP’s stock strategist, Jennie Li, the Brazilian stock market has been cheap for a long time, pressured by political reasons and fiscal uncertainties. “If we have a credible fiscal framework, maybe it will rise again, but it could take a long time, half a year or a whole year,” she said. Questioned about the moment for opportunities, Li replied that investors should be careful and very cautious, because of the reflections of the crisis in the banking sector abroad. “We have a difficult scenario out there. Investors are moving out of emerging markets like Brazil with this rise in global risk aversion,” she said.

In a similar argument, Vitor Carettoni recalled that foreigners entered BRL 100 billion on the Brazilian stock exchange in 2022 and are now withdrawing their resources to cover their positions in their countries of origin. In 10 trading sessions until the 27th, foreigners redeemed R$ 3.5 billion, although in 2023 the balance will still remain R$ 7.3 billion in the positive. “With the crisis abroad, we have capital outflows,” he said.

Rodrigo Boselli adds that, in addition to the crisis in the US and Europe, Brazilian companies are being impacted by high interest rates. “A retailer, an industrialist cannot move forward with such heavy interest rates for the long term and the short term,” he said. In his opinion, interest rates are high given the market consensus that the government debt is unsustainable. “This alienates investors who want to invest in shares for fixed income interest. You can’t compete with that, Selic at 13.75% per year, ”he said.

OPPORTUNITIES But in the face of adversity, Jennie Li points out that there are opportunities on the Stock Exchange for the long-term horizon. “We like defensive actions [elétricas, saneamento e telecomunicações], not very volatile; high-income retail stocks such as Vivara, Grupo Soma; and from companies with dollarized revenues like Suzano and Weg,” he said.

In a similar observation, Vitor Carettoni, from Lifetime, shows a preference for roles considered defensive, such as Neonergia, Equatorial, Sabesp and Tim. “Good cash generators,” he said. And also from companies with revenues in dollars like Weg, Embraer and Vale. “We have the reopening of China that benefits the mining company,” he said. Carettoni completes its list with high-income retail (Arezzo), shopping (Multiplan), health consumption (RaiaDrogasil) and rotary transport (Localiza) actions. Boselli already cites opportunities in Vibra, 3R Petroleum and Vulcabras. “Variable income is unbeatable for the long term.” May the stock market bear go away and the market have the turning point.