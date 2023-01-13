Large chains of pharmacies dominate the urban centers of the states. RaiaDrogasil, with annual sales of around R$ 25 billion, and Drogaria São Paulo, with revenues of R$ 12 billion, are the sector’s highlights. But there are networks that fly under the radar of these more recognized brands in capitals and cities in metropolitan regions. One of them is Grupo Total, which was born in 1996 in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. The group that today has 544 stores — more than the dominant ones in the market — in 291 municipalities in São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná, earned more than the first BRL 1 billion in 2022, after 26 years of operation, when it closed the balance sheet with R$ $1.4 billion in sales. And it is in full expansion, expected to reach the end of this year with revenue of R$ 2 billion. The plan is to have 700 units still in 2023 and 1,000 by 2027. “We’re stuck to the beast”, said Jair Beloube, chairman and founder of the group, with his countryside simplicity, laughing to DINHEIRO. If the 2023 goal is achieved, the associative network — which is now among the top 15 — will become one of the top ten in the sector in terms of revenue. At points of sale, it is already ranked seventh in the sector.

NEW MODEL Grupo Total started to structure itself better two years ago, when it started the Qualificar Project, which transformed the operating model, making it more professional. Last year alone, 65 new associates joined the group. “We increased our team of pickups,” said Beloube. The fee to be part of the group is a monthly minimum wage. In return, the associate receives a series of advantages, which include a new visual identity for the Drogaria Total or Drogaria Total Popular banners and a change in the internal layout of the unit. Also included are access to management software, the possibility of purchasing through a cooperative, which makes inputs cheaper, compliance, intelligence and expansion departments, business consultants responsible for training and guiding managers in commercial, financial, legal and marketing.

“If you use our tools properly and follow our guidelines, short-term revenue growth is 30%” Jair Beloube Founder of the Group.

In addition, a team of analysts evaluates the store’s results on a daily basis and identifies any discrepancies in the mix of products offered to consumers and in sales margins. “If you use our tools properly and follow our guidelines, short-term revenue growth is 30%,” said the group’s chairman. “But it depends on the commitment of the associate”, he said, adding that the search is for independent pharmacies that have their finances up to date. “We look for stores to be successful with us. They don’t come as a way of salvation. Let’s grow together,” said Jair Beloube, 75, who is also head of marketing and expansion leader at Grupo Total. Due to his spontaneous and charismatic manner, Seu Jair, as he is known, began to act as the brand’s poster boy in a project called Uma Dose de Prosa with Jair Beloube. This is a talk show aimed at members of the pharmaceutical sector, in which the chairman of Grupo Total departs from that script of numbers and results and enters into relaxed stories about the successes and difficulties of his career. The idea came from Samuel Pereira Pires, hired in mid-2022 as executive director of Grupo Total. “I thought I was going to rest, he gave me more work”, said Beloube, once again showing his good humor.

“Our intention is to grow in the immensity of the metropolitan region” Samuel Pires Executive Director.

BOLD With joy, but also with a lot of focus on the goals, Jair Beloube leads the strategy to advance the network of pharmacies to the capital of São Paulo and municipalities of Greater São Paulo, regions dominated by large companies. There are 39 cities, with 22 million inhabitants, almost half of the entire population of the state. Samuel Pires is aware of the bold challenge, but sees opportunities. “Our intention is to grow in this immensity.” We can say that he is a young man from the countryside who wants to succeed in the big city. With irreverence and serious work, as Jair likes to say. “We learned a lot during this period. Now let’s teach.”