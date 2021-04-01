Last November, the national government approved the draft reform of the Food Chain law. This new legislation, which is in parliamentary process, aims for the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to improve the balance of the food chain; guarantee the future of this activity; promote the negotiating capacity of farmers and ranchers; and encourage the fair distribution of the value that is generated. In this sense, among the novelties of this regulation, which completes the modifications proposed by Royal Decree-Law 5/2020, highlights the protection of the transactions of the chain operators throughout Europe, the expansion of the products covered by the regulation, the obligatory nature of written contracts and the extension of prohibited practices.

All these developments have led the operators in the sector to modify their way of working and to begin to adapt to a new regulation that still poses great challenges. In order to analyze these challenges they face, LA VERDAD and Banco Sabadell yesterday organized a meeting that brought together experts from the financial, legal and agri-food fields, who addressed the situation and glimpsed the effects of this measure in the medium and long term. term. Moderated by the head of the Local area, Manuel Buitrago, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo; the director of the Banco Sabadell Agricultural Segment, José Antonio Morante; the president of Coag, Miguel Padilla; the president of Agrupal, José García; the regional director of External Relations of Mercadona, Ana Belén Martínez; and Garrigues’ Commercial Contracting and Corporate Law partner, Miguel Ángel López Mateo.

Value. Agreements that cover the cost of production



The first months of 2020 were intense in the agri-food sector. Farmers and ranchers took to the streets of all Spain to denounce the extreme situation in which they found themselves due, among other things, to the low prices they charge for their products and the high costs they have to bear. These mobilizations were the trigger for a series of legal modifications that began with the implementation of Royal Decree Law 5/2020, which, among other novelties, included the obligation that the price agreed between farmers and ranchers and their buyer cover the production costs. To further complement these measures, the central government approved last November the draft reform of the Food Chain law, which is currently being processed and which is born “flawed”, in the words of counselor Antonio Luengo, who considered that it harms ” especially to the small producer.

Thus, the head of the branch in the Region stressed the importance of establishing a fair price for the products “that compensates the work, investment and business risk assumed by farmers and ranchers” and that takes into account variables “such as the price of water and the cost of production. In this regard, Miguel Padilla claimed the existence of reference production costs that are controlled by the central government and the autonomous communities, “because, indeed, it is not the same to produce a certain product in one autonomous community as in another.”

Despite agreeing with that fair price, José García criticized the obligation, imposed by Royal Decree-Law 5/2020, that “the buyer has to state in a contract that the cost of production is met.” For the president of Agrupal, this forces the buyer “to sign something that he does not have to know about and that may or may not be true, and even certain legal responsibilities may arise from it.” He also highlighted the difficulty of defining that production cost when the batch of the same product has different sizes and weights. On the other hand, he stressed his view against selling at a loss, an idea shared by Ana Belén Martínez, who showed Mercadona’s opposition to using this practice, “because we consider that it destroys the value of the food chain.”

In line, José García valued this reform as an opportunity to “correct one of the biggest fiascos of the Food Chain law”: the obligation to pay the supplier within 30 days when the products are perishable. He explained that this reduces “our competitiveness and leaves us out of the market because there is not a single country in Europe that pays for the product that goes to industry within that period.” To provide a solution, he advocated differentiating between raw materials destined for industry and those that go direct to the final consumer, and for incorporating ‘confirming’ into the bill of law reform, a form of payment that allows suppliers to advance the collection of your bills. Along these lines, Banco Sabadell offers this service in several aspects (‘Confirming’, ‘Confirming Pronto Pago’ and ‘Confirming Plus’), which highlight the “transversal nature” of the entity “to give support to all the links of the food chain ”, added José Antonio Morante.

The counselor showed the support of the regional government to the demands of the producers and claimed that the new law “must guarantee obtaining a fair price in commercial transactions, through clear clauses on production costs.” These costs must be established, according to Luengo, “by means of indices that serve as an objective reference in setting the prices of sale contracts.” In this regard, he demanded that the Ministry “clarify how it plans to treat all these parameters” and regretted that, in its opinion, “it benefits producers in other countries.” On the other hand, he advocated for a flexible payment system, “prior agreement between the operator and the farmer”, and for “more comprehensive measures to improve the food chain” and asked that “the Community directive on unfair practices ”. Mercadona’s Director of External Relations highlighted the company’s commitment to “creating links with strategic agri-food sectors in Spain”, in order to favor “an efficient, modern and differential chain.” On the other hand, he highlighted the focus on “a sustainable agricultural model, in which all operators are equally important”, with the aim of having the customer as a beacon. Regarding the processing of the new Food Chain law, the expert commented “the importance of giving value to the code of good practices that was approved after negotiations between Asedas (national supermarket employer) and agricultural organizations, cooperatives and the food industry”. “The current law is breaking it up and it should be included, since it is a consensual agreement,” he added. After reviewing the evolution of the legislation applicable to the food chain, Miguel Padilla focused on the regulations that are being debated, highlighting the obligation to build prices taking production costs as a reference, a historical demand of the sector to which it belongs. «These are news that we are going to defend tooth and nail. It is very important to support this law. It is not the great solution, but it is a step forward. Despite this positive view, Miguel Padilla also highlighted some of the allegations that Coag has presented jointly with the agricultural organizations, in which the inclusion of the Horeca channel in the legislation and the prohibition not only of purchase at a loss but of the sale, “because it involves a total devaluation of the product.”

The director of the Agricultural Segment at Banco Sabadell, José Antonio Morante, highlighted a social environment in which “it is essential to innovate and be sustainable, both in the public administration and in private companies.” In this sense, the bank supports each of the main actors in the food chain in these two areas, “because they need them to live in this market.” In this regard, the professional emphasized that this accompaniment is present “at all times” and, finally, stressed the value of meetings like yesterday’s to expose “different, contrasted and adding opinions.” For Miguel Ángel López, sectorial laws tend to have problems of clarity, of adaptation to the needs of the sector and of homogenization. In this regard, the lawyer pointed out these inconveniences as part of the Food Chain law, which “has the best of possible intentions to help all operators”, but also “has generated many problems.” One of these drawbacks stems from the implementation of the prohibition on buying at a loss, an aspect that is “not clear” and that is “impossible for the buyer to comply with, because he does not have real knowledge of these data. This creates a negative incentive for him. The president of Agrupal, José García, called for the construction of an egalitarian food chain, in which all the links have the same weight, “because we do not believe that any of the sectors, neither the primary nor the distribution sector, have to be superior ». Furthermore, actions that affect the law of supply and demand are, in the expert’s opinion, “doomed to failure. Competition is an effective element to be able to improve the position of all the links ». Despite this philosophy of non-intervention, García demonstrated the need to find a solution “to abusive relationships that may exist and unfair commercial practices”, for which he positively valued all those initiatives that seek to “provide transparency and sustainability to the three links ». In relation to the industry, García emphasized its intermediate position in the food chain, which leads them, in his words, to “that everything we defend we do both to buy and to sell. We are the only ones with these two components ”, which leads them to adopt a position that seeks“ that the value of the chain is never broken ”.

The debate on production costs left in the air, during the meeting, the question of whether the result of these actions will fall on the price paid by the final consumer. In this regard, Miguel Pérez stressed that this would be “something very serious” that can be avoided if “from the first link to the last, which is the final consumer, a reasonable price is constructed taking costs as a reference”.

Legislation A regulation that can reduce competitiveness



The new regulation that is being processed regulates its scope of action in three different scenarios, depending on where the companies that establish a commercial relationship are based. The possibility that Spanish regulations are applied or not depending on the location of the signatory companies generates, in the words of Miguel Ángel López, a «very important uncertainty», because in the commercial relations between a company located in the country and another in the European Union may happen that “many of our companies, accustomed to working with Spanish legislation, have to do so with a foreign one because the client imposes it.” On the other hand, this lawyer also glimpsed the possibility of loss of competitiveness of national operators in their relations with companies outside the European Union, since in these cases the prohibitions of the Food Chain law are always applied. “When we sell in the United States, for example, we will not have the option to choose between one law or another, so if our client does not want to apply the Spanish one, the only solution will be to find an alternative supplier.”

Finally, the professional also highlighted the lack of adaptation of this law to European legislation: “In fact, from the office we are taking some actions before the European Commission for this reason.”