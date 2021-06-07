The Spanish Golden Age, from 1492 – a year recognized, among other events, for being the end of the Reconquest, the discovery of America, and the publication of the Castilian Grammar of Antonio de Nebrija – and until 1659, stands out for being a historical moment of great cultural value given the flourishing of Castilian arts and letters that took place during it. Outstanding names of that time are, in the arts: Velázquez, Zurbarán or Murillo, and in the letters: Lope de Vega, Calderón de la Barca and Tirso de Molina, among others.

However, there is a wide field of study interested in knowledge about society in that period. It should not be forgotten that the cultural development of the moment does not coincide with social development, where the population continued to be organized according to the Old Regime, with enormous differences in terms of privileges and rights, between estates.

María de los Ángeles Sidrach de Cardona, a predoctoral contractor for the Regional Research Talent Program and its Employability of the Seneca Foundation at the University of Murcia, has been specifically interested in knowledge about language and is doing the doctoral thesis’ Lexicon of everyday life in notarial protocols of the Vega Alta del Segura (1565-1620) ‘.

“The ancient document is presented as the key that opens the door to the knowledge of the lexical uses of the past”



“The project consists of studying the lexicon of everyday life, based on original and unpublished notarial documentation, currently kept in the notarial protocols section of the Provincial Historical Archive of Murcia”, he explains.

Specifically, the work studies the voices referring to aspects of daily life in the Golden Age through the analysis of notarial documents, mainly composed of inventories of goods and letters of dowry. «The selection of this documentary typology is based on the richness of its lexical wealth, since it incorporates an enumeration of goods, motivated by different causes, among which the need to register the belongings that had been left after the death of a person or the will to record the assets that a woman had contributed to the marriage, which is why it constitutes a source of inestimable value to undertake the historical study of the lexicon “, in the words of the UMU researcher.

One of the protocols in which the researcher has worked.

It is a multidisciplinary work, which requires the help of other humanistic disciplines closely related to philological research, such as history and palaeography.To carry out an investigation of this nature, in a first stage it was necessary to configure a corpus that served as a source of study. To do this, the researcher proceeded to review the set of notarial protocols kept in the Provincial Historical Archive of Murcia that contained deeds that had been drawn up during the time interval between 1565 and 1620 in one of the three localities that make up the current region of La Vega Alta del Segura, given the unpublished conservation of its sources and the absence of diachronic investigations that would have directed attention to this area. In a second phase of the project, the palaeographic transcription of the selected documentation was completed and, once the lexical units that would be the object of study had been isolated, a lexical and lexicographic analysis was carried out.

«The value of the project lies precisely – according to Sidrach de Cardona – in the attention paid to an unpublished documentary collection of an area neglected to date and in the subsequent study of the lexical plan reflected in the documents, taking into account the traditional abandonment that our Region has suffered in the diachronic studies that have dealt with the lexicon ».

The chosen documentary typology has the added value of offering a precise indication of the spatio-temporal coordinates in which the writing took place.



With this contribution he has tried to contribute, as far as possible, to complete the data about our lexical past, thus continuing the line of research developed in the field of regional historical lexicography by the also professor and researcher at the University of Murcia Miguel Ángel Puche Lorenzo.

Conclusions



The work is in its final stretch but it seems to have produced very interesting results since, as the researcher points out, “the analysis of the collected testimonies has shown the importance of continuing to dust off the notarial protocols kept in the historical archives – especially in the regional archives -, because they provide a faithful reflection of the terms that served as communication in the daily life of a certain time and contribute to broadening or qualifying the information coming from scientific and literary texts, tracing a complete history of the lexicon of our language ».

“Furthermore,” he says, “the chosen documentary typology has the added value of offering a precise indication of the spatio-temporal coordinates in which the document was drafted, which, together with the presence of a notary public and the attendance of witnesses who intervened in the act to guarantee the veracity of the above, makes it a testimony of enormous fidelity to the reality of the moment.

“Thus, the old document is presented as the key that opens the door to the knowledge of the lexical uses of the past, allowing to compose, file after file, a complete image of the history of Spanish words,” he concludes.

To date, the research has made it possible to bring to light undocumented or poorly documented terms to date, broaden the semantic or geographical scope of some words, witness the appearance of voices or neological meanings created to denote the needs of society of the Golden Age, as well as verifying the presence of terms from other languages ​​or other dialect varieties due to factors such as geographical proximity, historical contacts, the establishment of commercial ties or the adoption of customs from abroad, which It has served to deepen the knowledge of the Spanish lexicon of the Golden Age and to know, to a greater extent, the situation of the Murcian enclave in the variational context of the Castilian language.