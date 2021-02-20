In addition to the vaccine, an effective treatment against the virus could offer a way out of the crisis in the current progression of Covid-19 and its variants. But, with “more than 1,500 clinical trials conducted around the world,” Inserm notes, it is sometimes difficult to navigate. A point of situation, not exhaustive, is necessary.

What works

To date, very few drugs have proven effectiveness against the virus. Only corticosteroids, especially dexamethasone, have been shown to be effective in severe forms of the infection. These molecules act on the cytokine storm, the severe inflammatory reaction triggered in response to Covid-19. “It is acquired, it has an effectiveness on mortality. It saves lives. This is what made it possible to reduce mortality from around 45% during the first wave to around 25% during the second ”, explains Professor Gilles Pialoux, infectious disease specialist and head of department at Tenon hospital ( Paris).

Patients are also administered anticoagulants, effective against thrombosis (the formation of clots in the blood). “There is not yet an effective antiviral treatment against Sars-CoV-2. The treatment of the disease therefore consists in relieving the symptoms, ”emphasizes Inserm.

First of all hopes, these drugs have not finally given convincing results. The best known of these is certainly hydroxychloroquine. Notably defended by Donald Trump in the United States, the debates on its effectiveness have taken a political turn. In France, Professor Didier Raoult is one of its fervent defenders. But, according to several studies, including that of the British clinical trial Recovery, it is not effective.

What is not working (enough)

The same goes for the combination of two antivirals, lopinavir and ritonavir, originally used against the AIDS virus, but which have not been proven against Covid either. Other trials are underway with other molecules. “Some have been targeted because they were active against other viruses, be it Ebola, HIV or hepatitis C. But this is not what is currently the most advanced”, specifies Gilles Pialoux . On July 4, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it was discontinuing the components of the international Solidarity clinical trial devoted to the lopinavir-ritonavir combination and hydroxychloroquine.

Another disappointment: remdesivir. This antiviral treatment was nevertheless considered promising, to the point of being the first in the European Union to obtain, on July 3, 2020, a conditional marketing authorization. But, a few months later, on January 27, those in charge of the European clinical trial Discovery, piloted by Inserm, also announced that they were suspending their study, “for lack of proof of its effectiveness”. This molecule originally developed to fight the Ebola virus does not protect against severe forms of the disease and does not prevent death.

Antibodies, a serious option

One of the approaches favored by research focuses on antibodies. Some of these studies concern “monoclonal antibodies, which target the spike protein of the virus, the one it uses to penetrate cells”, explains Professor Pialoux. This is precisely the experimental treatment that was administered to former US President Donald Trump in October 2020. The companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly have both developed treatments, authorized on an emergency basis in the United States in November, based on combinations of synthetic antibodies. On January 25, the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, announced the start of their use. A branch of the Discovery trial should also be devoted very soon to combinations of antibodies.

The problem is, they do “kind of the same job as vaccines. The variants therefore risk making these treatments less effective, ”warns Gilles Pialoux. “If a monoclonal antibody acts on only one site of the virus and that site mutates, the treatment may no longer work. But certain tests also relate to combinations of monoclonal antibodies which act on several places of the virus, that can be a solution, continues the infectiologist.

“Another part of the research concerns another kind of antibody, polyclonal antibodies, which play on several sites of the virus and are therefore very interesting, given the variants,” explains Gilles Pialoux. Studies are finally looking into the possibility of using plasmas from cured patients, including all the antibodies developed against the disease.

Other treatments still on the test bench

Most of the techniques devised to counter the virus are still experiments. In France, the Ministry of Health lists 15 clinical trials labeled “national research priority”. One of them relates to tocilizumab, a medicine used for another inflammatory disease. The results observed when it is administered alone “are contradictory and, for the moment, insufficient on mortality”, explains Gilles Pialoux. The Tocidex trial “seeks to see the effect of tocilizumab in combination with dexamethasone. We are waiting to see if the combination studied is more effective than dexamethasone alone, ”continues the infectious disease specialist. Other research is betting on recycling old molecules. “An antiparasitic, ivermectin, is the subject of several trials around the world. The use of this molecule is currently debated and, for the moment, no study has made it possible to decide on its effectiveness, but the tests are in progress ”, specifies Gilles Pialoux.

All these more or less advanced tests constitute so many hopes that are still unfulfilled. Canadian researchers announced, at the end of January, that an anti-inflammatory drug used against gout, colchicine, is effective against the risks of complications from the disease … Their demonstration is debated and many scientists call for caution. Another antiviral, molnupiravir, could block the transmission of the virus. It has yet to be tested on humans.

Even antidepressants, including Prozac, were scrutinized in a study published Feb. 4 in a leading scientific journal. They could prevent some worsening of the disease, but additional and larger trials must be conducted. Vitamin D could finally be a significant adjuvant in the fight against the virus, under the guise, again, of scientific confirmations.

“It’s not just a question of the molecule, but also of when we give the treatment. This is also what makes all the trials difficult to compare, since each one treats patients with a completely different time window, ”notes Morgane Blomsel, research director at CNRS and specialist in virology. In the case of dexamethasone, knowing the right time to administer it has indeed been crucial in making it truly effective. We have understood that we will still have to arm ourselves with patience before obtaining the miracle treatment.

