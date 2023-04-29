The tip of the Spear of Destiny in the film ‘Constantine’.

In general, the spear has less pedigree than the sword (in fact, I have several swords and only three spears, one of them the work of the artist Jordi Gispert, made with a Bantu point), but we often make mistakes by not giving it all the enormous importance that has. Symbolically —see the indispensable dictionary of symbols de Cirlot (Siruela, 2022)— the spear is a weapon of the earth as opposed to the sword, of a celestial character. It represents power, war and sex (masculine, obviously). It is related to the branch, the tree and the cross, and it is a world axis, an axis that unites what is above and what is below (it could be said that the sword also, but it is shorter). The spear was the attribute of Pallas Athena (who was born fully armed and waving one in her hand), of the Celtic deity Lug (her spear was flaming and only went out if dipped in human blood) and of Odin (the lance Gungnir, which always hit the mark). Wotan’s spear (Odin himself) plays a role in The ring of the Nibelung of Wagner and breaks Siegmund’s sword, although Siegfried later splits it to the god, but, in return, the hero is killed by another spear, Hagen’s, that is, spear 2, sword 1. An important mythical spear is also that of Achilles, a fierce spear that only he (or Brat Pitt) can wield, representing his inhumanity and violent destiny.

There are many types of spears, including the long sarissas with which Philip and Alexander wrought their conquests, the pilum Roman, the framea of ​​the Germans, the tournament spear, straight as Ivanhoe; the pike, the halberd, the quiang Chinese (“queen of arms”) or Japanese yari. And there are many African spears, such as the assegai or the lethal iklwa (onomatopoeia of its sound when gutting) of the Zulus.

In all this launched preamble I have deliberately omitted to talk about what is perhaps the most important of the spears, the spear of spears, the legendary Sacred Spear that was nailed to Christ when he was on the cross, according to Christian tradition. The Gospel of Saint John tells it: a soldier “pierced his side with his spear, and immediately blood and water came out” (which symbolize the double human and divine nature of Jesus). Jesus Christ, we are told, was already dead and therefore his legs were not broken as was customary to hasten death (the pious practice known as crurifragium), but they speared him. The soldier in charge has been given a name in an extra-biblical way, in apocryphal texts: Longinus (not to be confused with the historical Gaius Cassius Longinus, one of Julius Caesar’s assassins, nor with the author of the sublime, and neither with the clock), and he has been promoted to centurion, and even to saint. Spear (Lancea Longini) became a sacred object and several that claim to be the original remain.

Longinus sticking the spear into the side of Christ, by Fra Angelico.

The Nazis, who searched for so many absurd things (such as Thor’s hammer or the grail), did not have to go far to get the Holy Lance, since there was one very close after the Anschluss (annexation of Austria), in the Hofburg palace from Vienna (actually, apparently, an 8th-century Carolingian spear that became part of the regalia of the Holy Roman Empire and was used in coronations). The Viennese spear, which included a nail supposedly from the crucifixion, was transferred by order of Hitler to Nuremberg with other imperial insignia and placed in a safe place after making it appear at some party event, to the astonishment, I imagine, of the most beer-minded SA . There has been much speculation that the esoteric branch of the Nazis (ie Himmler and his Ahnenerbe organization) viewed the spear as a source of power, but in any case Hitler did not leave it to the Reichführer to play arcane SS in his themed castle. from Wewelsburg. After the war the Heilige Lance He returned to Vienna and there he is.

Another spear supposedly from Longinus is the one that is kept in the Basilica of Saint Peter in Rome and that would have come from Jerusalem —where it was shown in the Holy Sepulcher as part of the kit (There was also the sponge and other minor items from the crucifixion.) He would have arrived in Italy in a somewhat shady way, as a bribe from the Sultan Bayezid to Pope Innocent VIII and a piece would have ended up in Paris. Another Holy Lance is the one that is preserved in the religious capital of Armenia, Echmiadzin, and that would have been taken there by the apostle Thaddeus. It is exhibited (only the tip) in a museum and has been seen until Xavier Moret. A third spear was discovered in the Middle Ages during excavations in the church of Saint Peter in Antioch and its opportune discovery encouraged the besieged Crusaders to break the Muslim siege, but in the 18th century a Roman cardinal, Prospero Lambertini, denounced it as a spear. falsification.

The Holy Spear, or Spear of Destiny, has been less successful than the Holy Grail in fiction (Indiana Jones has only sought it out in a comic), but several movies have been made about the relic. One of them is the film for television The Libraran: Quest for the Spear (2004) translated in Spain in a display of imagination as In search of the lost spear (like this article) and in which Kyle MacLachlan appears with a face like what am I doing here with how good he was with Nomi Malone in the pool in showgirls. In the movie, the spear, which grants supernatural powers, is broken into three pieces, of which Hitler, luckily, only got one. The last one is out of hand in Shangri-La.

More interesting is the novel the spear of destiny, by Arnaud Delalande (DeBolsillo, 2010), in which the “real” spear, hidden by a Templar (of course), appears in some excavations in Megiddo and a dark organization steals it to clone Christ! using DNA from the remains of blood on the tip. It is worth noting the description that is made of the episode of the spear, narrated with great intensity based on some supposed memories of Longinus, who would have deserted after the experience on Golgotha. Another movie in which the spear appears is Constantine (2005), where she appears at first wrapped in a Nazi flag and later plays a decisive role as an element to unleash an infernal power on earth. I have seen that replicas of that spear (very similar to the one in Vienna) are being sold on the internet in case someone wants to try their own ritual with or without the archangel Gabriel (unforgettable Tilda Swinton).

Adhémar de Monteil carrying the Holy Lance in a medieval miniature.

It should be noted that the Nazis did search for (and find) an important spear. But it wasn’t Longinus’s, it was real. in the so interesting Hitler’s Monsters: A Supernatural History of the Third Reich (Yale, 2018), historian Eric Kurlander recalls that the SS stole the Kovel Spearhead in Poland in 1939, a prehistoric weapon that had been found in the 19th century in what is now northwestern Ukraine. Himmler, Rosenberg, Hans Frank and the SS rune specialist Wolfgang Krause (what is now a group of friends) used the object during the war against the USSR in 1942, which they considered provided evidence of an “ur-Germanic” (primordial) population. ) in the Volhynia region, to justify resettlements of German settlers and the expulsion of Slavic and Jewish populations.

Very interesting is the association of Longinus’ spear with the Grail. Frazer had already suggested that the spear was the masculine element, from which the salvific blood of Christ dripped, and the cup the feminine, where it was collected. The “spear that bleeds” of the Arthurian legend would be that of Longinus: it is the one that would be kept in the legendary Castle of the Grail and the one that would have wounded the Fisher King / Amfortas, that is, the one in the poem by Wolfram von Eschenbach Parzival and the subsequent Wagner opera Parsifal, which deals with the loss of the spear by the Knights of the Grail, its recovery by the pure youth, and the king’s healing with the very weapon that wounded him. All of which reminds me that once, when I was studying at the Institut del Teatre, I put up with a spear —we called it that to play extra— at the Liceo, playing a very minor gentleman in a Parsifal, precisely. After three hours of opera, it was the spear that was supporting me.

AND Parsifal and Wagner lead us to the discovery of another unexpected sacred spear, the one created by the aforementioned Jordi Gispert (his exhibition is still recent artificial paradise at LAB 36, the only one where you could exchange any metallic item you had at home for a pendant made by the artist himself). His spear, very different from the one he made for me in ethnic style, is a personal interpretation of the Spear of Destiny and has been made as part of an installation, on the occasion of the anniversary of the premiere of Parsifal in Barcelona, ​​which also includes a shield and the Grail (both also the work of Gispert). The ensemble can be seen at the Club Wagner in Barcelona, ​​a space open to all followers of the composer and promoted by Manel Bertran.

The spear, the shield and the chalice created by the artist Jordi Gispert for the installation on ‘Parsifal’.

“I have built three elements, the spear of Longinus, the shield with the appearance of the consecrated host, and the chalice, the Holy Grail”, explains Gispert, who refers to these elements as “the merchandising of Christ”. Since he lately “hammers” aluminum to create his shiny, powerful metal works, sometimes embedding fragments of old three-dimensional postcards from the 1970s, Gispert looks like a copy of the blacksmith Mime. How do you make a good spear? “Well, I have made the pole by polishing a piece of door frame that I found in Sant Cugat and to which I have given a tree texture; I forged the iron point myself, unlike the spear I made for you for your birthday, in which I inserted a real Bantu blade. The secret of a spear? It depends what you want it for. Hazelnut wood is good, very straight and light. For the rest, if it is a war or hunting spear, it has its own characteristics”. The artist is seasoned not only in the technique but also in the symbolism of the spear. “As I had time, I have seen many things on YouTube, a lot of opera. By the way, everything about Rhine gold cannot be understood without the contrast between nature and industry: one of the two is screwed. Wagner was great, what a guy, the only one who got a theater built to represent only his works, and he did it by ruining a kingdom, that of Ludwig II of Bavaria. In that sense it can be said that he made a decisive contribution to the unification of Germany”.

Gispert’s original spear, over two metres, features a branch sprouting from the shaft, as a way of underlining the ramifications of the legend, its fertility, and the weapon’s symbolic connection to the tree. Interestingly, in the siegfried of Wagner it is said that the handle of Gungnir (Odin’s spear, remember?), was made from a piece of the tree of the cosmos, the mythical Yggdrasil. “Whoever holds it in his hands will sustain, for better or worse, the fate of the world,” says the legend of the Sacred Lance. Who can escape the emotion of wielding one? “Shake a spear!”, as Shakespeare said, precisely, “shake the spear!” And leave the rest to the gods.

