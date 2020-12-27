Rayo is clear about his goal for the winter market: a center forward. The franjirroja sports management is already working on different alternatives to find the lost goal. And it is that Iraola’s team, with 20 goals in 19 days, evidence of a decrease in gunpowder compared to previous years.

This Rayo is the least scorer of the last five years. At this point, the Vallecano team had scored 21 goals in 15-16 and 16-17, 28 in 17-18, 22 in 18-19 and 27 in 19-20. His record was reached by the promotion campaign, who scored 28 goals in 19 games and had Trejo as top scorer with seven, followed by De Tomás (six), Embarba (four) and Aguirre (three).

However, the statistics also shed light on another aspect. Iraola’s team is showing greater defensive strength. He had not conceded so little (14) in the last five seasons. What’s more, in the 15-16 season, he had already received more than triple than now, 43 goals. Something that, in the end, ended up condemning him to decline.

Returning to this course, Rayo’s top scorer is Antoñín. To date he has five goals (Málaga, Fuenlabrada, Zaragoza, Logroñés and Las Palmas) and has settled in the eleven, as the reference above. Behind him are Isi and Andrés, with four targets each. The Strip has seven different filmmakers, but there is the peculiarity that none of them is ‘nine’.

The only two center forwards of the squad, Qasmi and Ulloa, have not yet been released. The French-Moroccan is not scoring, but he is leaving quality details and assisting his teammates. The one who serves the most goals is Andres (four assists), escorted by Álvaro and Qasmi (three), although in the case of the latter there were two in the League and one in the Cup.

For his part, Ulloa overcame his crusader break, although he barely played 146 minutes and, Currently, he is injured (hamstring) after the Teruel duel.